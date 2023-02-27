Kiwi PyCon To Celebrate Diversity And Careers In Aotearoa NZ’s Tech Industry

Waihōpai Invercargill, New Zealand - Kiwi PyCon kiwipycon.nz, the country’s national annual conference dedicated to the Python programming language, is set to take place in Waihōpai Invercargill from September 15th to 17th 2023. This will be the southernmost PyCon in the world ever, with the speaker’s dais set at 46º24’15’’S.

This twelfth, three-day, Kiwi PyCon edition, will bring together developers, engineers, scientists, educators, entrepreneurs, and Python enthusiasts from across the country to explore the latest trends and innovations in the field.

The conference will feature keynote speeches from Robin McNeill, Chief Executive Officer of Space Operations New Zealand, and Loren Crary, Director of Resource Development of the Python Software Foundation. In addition, attendees will be able to attend 18 full talks, 12 lightning talks, and browse up to 19 exhibits.

Kiwi PyCon is organised by the New Zealand Python User Group (NZPUG), which aims to promote the use of Python in the country while fostering an inclusive community that invites people from all backgrounds, regardless of age, body size, race, gender, gender identity and expression, sexuality, disability, or religion.

“Diversity makes us stronger and it is an essential part of creating a vibrant and innovative tech industry in New Zealand,” says Carlos Cordero, Kiwi PyCon Director. “By bringing together people from different backgrounds and perspectives, we can learn from each other and build a better future for everyone.”

New Zealand’s tech industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, with the number of jobs in the sector increasing by 7% in 2021 alone according to NZ Tech. This growth has been driven in part by declining job opportunities overseas, with many highly skilled professionals choosing to relocate to New Zealand for its high quality of life and thriving tech sector.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is an exciting place to be right now if you’re interested in a career in tech,” says Cordero. “There are plenty of opportunities for people with skills in Python and other programming languages, and our community is committed to supporting and mentoring newcomers to the field.”

Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world, with a huge footprint across technology, science, medicine, geography, business software, and education. It is known for its ease of use and versatility, as well as its extensive library of tools and frameworks that make it ideal for data science, web development, machine learning, artificial intelligence, automation and scripting, cybersecurity, open data, DevOps, and more.

Python is the fastest growing and as of 2021 is the globe’s top general-purpose programming language beating C#, C++, Java, SQL and JavaScript. It is used by some of the world's leading tech companies, including IBM, NASA, Pixar, Netflix, and Google, as well as local companies such as Seequent, Rocket Lab, Weta Digital and Xero. Python is easy to learn and versatile, making it a popular choice for data science, web development, and start-ups. Python is poised to become the de facto standard programming language for many domains.

As a Kiwi PyCon official partner and the conference’s venue, the Ascot Park Hotel has arranged discounted accommodation rates for attendees. With 92 rooms and 24 motel units, the hotel provides a wide range of accommodation options and is easily accessible for people with mobility disabilities. Additionally, three other Invercargill Licensing trust properties – the Balmoral Lodge Motel, the Kelvin Hotel, and The Langlands – will provide discounted accommodation.

Kiwi PyCon is the perfect opportunity for developers and enthusiasts to learn from each other, share experiences, and build lasting relationships. Whether you’re an experienced developer or just starting out, Kiwi PyCon has something for everyone.

For more information about Kiwi PyCon 2023, including registration and conference details, calls for proposals and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://kiwipycon.nz .Early Bird Tickets for Kiwi PyCon 2023 are on sale now until the 14th of April.

Join us in Waihōpai Invercargill to celebrate the Python community, share technical knowledge, and build lasting relationships.

