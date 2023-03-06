Heavy Rain For The West Of The South Island This Week

A front preceded by warm north to northwest winds and followed by cooler south to southwesterlies moves over the country from Wednesday to Friday. MetService is forecasting heavy rain for the west of the South Island on Wednesday and Thursday, while eastern areas should receive just a scattering of rain along with warm northwesterlies.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little says, “A Heavy Rain Warning (orange) has been issued for a period of heavy rain starting in Fiordland on Tuesday night and in Westland on Wednesday morning. Up to 250 mm of rain is currently forecast for the ranges of Westland south of Otira, which could lead to surface flooding and slips. North to northwest gales are also expected in exposed places ahead of the front. People are advised to keep up to date with forecasts as more regions may be added to the warning.”

The northwest winds ahead of the front will cause temperatures to rise in the east of the country.

Little comments, “Invercargill is heading for a maximum of 27°C on Wednesday, which is 9°C above average for this time of year, while Christchurch and Gisborne are forecast to reach 27°C on Thursday.”

The front weakens as it moves over the North Island on Friday, although western regions can still expect a period of moderate rain. As was the case over the South Island, eastern areas will receive less rain due to the sheltering by the ranges.

A change to cooler south to southwest winds behind the front ushers in a few showers to most places, and sees daytime temperatures return to the high teens or early twenties across New Zealand. A ridge of high pressure over the Tasman Sea approaches the country by the end of the week, helping to clear the showers and ease the winds in time for the weekend.

© Scoop Media



