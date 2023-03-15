Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Modelling For An Uncertain Water Future

Wednesday, 15 March 2023, 9:05 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Access to quality data to identify future climate risk is vital if communities in Aotearoa New Zealand are to cope with the challenges of our rapidly changing climate.

Around 70 modellers are meeting in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington for the two-day Water New Zealand Modelling Symposium 2023 (15-17 March) to discuss latest developments in how data modelling can assess and manage risk.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says accurate data modelling helps identify and increase the understanding of solutions around water quality, droughts, flooding as well as the wider water environment.

“We need to be able to plan better, increase our understanding and ensure a more consistent national approach to modelling and mapping climate change and risks.”

She says this summer has shown the devastation caused by extreme weather and flooding and the need for more planning and information around risks to communities in different regions.

“Accurate data modelling will be a key tool to create predictive models of future climate patterns and allow us to take a more future focused approach to planning and development.

“We need to be able to predict how often storms are likely to occur, how more frequent and longer droughts will affect drinking water supply, how big these weather events are likely to be and how we can design smart, resilient infrastructure and cities to cope.

“We also need to be able to identify hazard areas to inform both location and the design of future developments and infrastructure as well as areas that will require higher levels of adaptation or managed retreat.”

Find out more on our website

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Border Crossings Pass 1 Million
January 2023 was the first month to see over 1 million border crossings since COVID-19 related border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>

RNZ: Silicon Valley Bank: NZ stock exchange opens lower
The New Zealand share market has opened lower after the collapse of a major bank in the United States over the weekend. The benchmark NZX 50 fell at market open and settled about 1.1 percent lower... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Warns Du Val Capital Partners Limited Over Misleading Or Deceptive Statements To Investors In Du Val Mortgage Fund
The FMA is satisfied that DVCP and Du Val Group may have breached section 19 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act) by engaging in misleading or deceptive conduct... More>>


REINZ February Data: Activity Remains Slow, Housing Stock Levels Return To Regular Levels
The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) February 2023 figures show a lesser rate of decline in annual median prices and sales counts, with stock levels returning to normal levels... More>>



Statistics: 12 Percent Annual Increase In Food Prices Highest Since September 1989
Food prices were 12.0 percent higher in February 2023 than they were in February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement... More>>


Commerce Commission: Fuel Monitoring Report Shows Wellington Prices Highest, And Significant Variation Within Cities

The Commerce Commission’s second Quarterly Report on the performance of New Zealand’s $10 billion fuel markets puts the spotlight on the capital with prices in Wellington, Porirua and Lower Hutt highest across Regular 91, Premium and Diesel... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 