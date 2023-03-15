New Zealand Food Data Selected For New Global Health App

The New Zealand Food Composition Database (NZFCD) has been selected as a key source of data for a new health and wellness app, the first dataset to be acknowledged with a golden star by the app developers.

My-Nutri-Diary is a new app developed in Germany that aims to help people achieve their nutrition and fitness goals. Products from the NZFCD have been incorporated as an option for users looking for information about their food choices. The dataset from the NZFCD is the first to be marked with a golden star, intended to highlight scientifically-validated data.

Previously, data from the NZFCD has also been used by Xyris Foodworks in their nutritional analysis software and Zubi’s Food Label Calculator for generating nutritional panels for retail foods.

“It’s vital that anyone looking to understand their nutritional intake is able to access reliable information. We’re excited to know that the New Zealand Food Composition Database is providing this service, both directly through our own website and as a data source for others’ applications,” says Dr Carolyn Lister from Plant & Food Research.

The NZFCD is the most comprehensive collection of nutrition data for over 2,700 commonly-consumed New Zealand foods and provides reliable data on macronutrients (like carbohydrates, protein, fat and dietary fibre) and micronutrients (like vitamins and minerals). Around 100 new or updated food records are added to the NZFCD every year with food analysis conducted by accredited laboratories in New Zealand and Australia.

The NZFCD data is jointly owned by Plant & Food Research, who manage and maintain the resource, and the New Zealand Ministry of Health, the major funder.

