The Sydney Dialogue To Tackle Technology Competition, Cybersecurity And The New Space Race

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is pleased to announce the line-up of speakers for the upcoming Sydney Dialogue, which will take place on 4-5 April 2023.

The Sydney Dialogue brings together global leaders, political decision-makers and leading technology figures from the Indo-Pacific, Europe, North America and beyond to discuss the key opportunities and risks presented by fast moving critical, emerging, cyber and space technologies.

This year’s event will deliver an expanded agenda of speakers with Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, The Honourable Richard Marles MP delivering the opening address.

Other leading voices from across the political and technology sectors include the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, Japan’s Minister for Digital Affairs, Taro Kono, Commander of the United States Space Forces Indo-Pacific, Brigadier General Anthony J. Mastalir and the Chief Executive Officer of Optus, Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

The Director of The Sydney Dialogue, Bec Shrimpton, said this year's event comes at a particularly important time. Cyber strategy and security has never been more relevant, nor have the implications of new space advancements and military technologies. The Sydney Dialogue will explore the nexus between technology, national security, economic prosperity, human and climate security.

“At a time when the world is facing the most challenging strategic circumstances in decades, The Sydney Dialogue will help guide the public policy debate around critical, emerging, cyber and space technologies,” Ms Shrimpton said.

“The safe and stable advance of technology requires a coordinated international effort. The Sydney Dialogue presents a unique opportunity for global leaders and experts to exchange ideas and work towards shared practical solutions to some of today’s most pressing challenges.”

The Sydney Dialogue will be held at the International Convention Centre in Darling Harbour and will feature a range of keynote addresses, panel discussions and Q&A opportunities.

Key sessions include a conversation on AUKUS, technology and intelligence led by the Director-General of Australia’s Office of National Intelligence, Andrew Shearer, as well as a panel discussion exploring cyber and digital governance featuring Singapore’s Minister for Communications and Information, The Honourable Josephine Teo.

Previously announced speakers include, Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security, The Honourable Clare O’Neil MP, Australia’s Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, The Honourable Tim Watts MP, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, Baiba Braže, Chair of the Special Competitive Studies Project and Former Chief Executive Officer of Google, Dr Eric Schmidt and Vice President of Public Policy APAC at Meta, Simon Milner.

