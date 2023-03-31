How AI Has Changed Online Search Forever

From the invention of the printing press to the rise of television, the internet, and mobile devices, the world has witnessed a series of technological revolutions that have profoundly impacted our daily lives. Today, we stand on the brink of another revolution: artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the landscape of online search in ways we could never have imagined.

"In the past, major technological advancements have led to a significant shift in the way people consume information and communicate with each other," said Joe Marinovic, Director of Fabric Digital, a leading digital marketing / SEO agency in Auckland. "AI is now shaping the future of online search, ushering in a new era of possibilities."

Daniel McCarthy, Head of SEO at Fabric Digital, echoed this sentiment: "AI is revolutionising the way search engines operate, understand user intent, and deliver results. It's truly exciting to witness this transformation and to be a part of it."

As AI continues to gain prominence in online search, several groundbreaking technologies and applications have emerged. Among these, the advent of natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning have played a pivotal role in enhancing search capabilities. NLP allows search engines to understand the context and nuances of human language, while machine learning algorithms enable them to learn from user behaviour and deliver increasingly accurate results.

The impact of these technologies is felt across a wide range of industries. For instance, in the healthcare sector, AI-powered search engines can help medical professionals access the most relevant and up-to-date research, enabling them to provide better care to patients. In the field of education, AI-enhanced search capabilities can help students and educators find the most appropriate resources and learning materials, thus improving the overall learning experience.

The integration of AI in search is not limited to traditional text-based queries. Voice search, powered by AI-driven virtual assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, is rapidly gaining popularity. With improvements in speech recognition and NLP, users can now interact with search engines using natural spoken language, making information retrieval more accessible and convenient.

AI is also transforming visual search capabilities. By employing advanced algorithms for image recognition and analysis, search engines can now understand and identify objects within images, enabling users to search for information using visual cues. This innovation opens up a world of possibilities for industries such as fashion, retail, and design, where visual elements play a crucial role in driving consumer interest and engagement.

In light of these advancements, businesses must also contend with the ethical considerations surrounding AI and search. Issues related to data privacy, algorithmic bias, and transparency are of increasing concern to users and regulators alike. Companies must navigate these challenges responsibly, ensuring that their AI-driven search technologies are fair, transparent, and respect user privacy.

Companies like Bing and Google are at the forefront of the AI-driven search revolution. Bing's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in innovative search features, while Google's BERT and its successor, BARD, have made significant leaps in understanding natural language queries. This fierce competition has rekindled memories of the search engine wars of yesteryear, with tech giants battling for supremacy in the ever-evolving world of online search.

This rapid advancement in AI technology has a far-reaching impact on everyday Kiwis and local businesses. With search engines becoming smarter and more intuitive, users can expect more accurate, personalised, and relevant results for their queries. In turn, businesses must adapt to these changes in order to remain competitive and visible in the online landscape.

To future-proof businesses against the incoming AI wave, Fabric Digital recommends several key strategies:

Embrace AI-driven tools: Utilise AI-based tools for marketing, analytics, and customer service to stay ahead of the competition.

Optimise for natural language queries: As search engines become more adept at understanding natural language, businesses must optimise their content to cater to conversational queries.

Invest in high-quality content: Creating informative, engaging, and valuable content will continue to be crucial for online visibility, as search engines prioritise delivering the best possible user experience.

Monitor and adapt: Stay informed about the latest AI developments and update digital strategies accordingly to ensure continued success in the evolving online landscape.

One area where AI is set to make a significant impact is in the realm of local search. As AI algorithms become more sophisticated, they are better equipped to understand the context and intent behind location-based queries, providing users with highly relevant local search results. This presents a valuable opportunity for small and medium-sized businesses to connect with customers in their immediate vicinity, driving foot traffic and fostering a sense of community.

In order to capitalise on the AI-powered local search, businesses should:

Claim and optimise local listings: Ensure that their business information is accurate and up-to-date on local listing platforms such as Google My Business, Yelp, and TripAdvisor.

Leverage location-based keywords: Incorporate location-specific keywords and phrases in their online content and metadata to enhance visibility for local searches.

Encourage customer reviews: Solicit and respond to customer reviews on popular review platforms to boost credibility and foster positive relationships with local clientele.

Adopt a mobile-first mindset: Ensure that their online presence, including websites and marketing materials, is optimised for mobile devices to cater to the growing number of users searching on-the-go.

As AI continues to change online search forever, businesses and individuals alike must embrace the future and adapt to the new normal. By staying informed, agile, and open to change, Kiwis can not only keep up with these advancements but thrive in the face of the AI revolution. With the right strategies and a forward-thinking mindset, the opportunities presented by AI-driven search are boundless, promising to reshape the way we access information and connect with the world around us.

© Scoop Media

