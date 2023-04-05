Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Te Pūnaha Hihiko Funding Supports Māori Research

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:13 am
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

From improving Aotearoa’s response to whale strandings to using eDNA to monitor biodiversity and inform sustainable development, 16 projects will receive funding through the latest round of Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund.

Administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund invests in projects designed to strengthen capability, capacity, skills and networks between Māori and the science and innovation system. In doing so, it inspires new understanding for both iwi and research organisations.

“I’m delighted to see the range of projects selected through this 11th Te Pūnaha Hihiko funding round and the distribution of these projects right across the motu,” said MBIE Manager of Contestable Investments Alan Coulson.

“By embracing mātauranga Māori alongside modern science, we grow our pool of knowledge, strengthen community connections, and make room for a wider range of ideas and experiences that enhance our research outcomes. X

“Congratulations to all our recipients for 2023. I look forward to seeing the progress and impact that your projects make over the next two years and beyond,” he said.

Projects supported by the 2023 Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund include:

· Ko ahau te tohorā, te tohorā ko ahau, I am the whale, and the whale is me – A call for Mātauranga Māori to improve whale stranding response in Aotearoa. A partnership between Massey University and Te Kauika Tangaroa Charitable Trust to develop new knowledge informed by generations of mātauranga Māori alongside decades of science-based veterinary practice and standards.

· Tātai aroraki ki te Toka: southern Māori astronomy. A partnership between Otago Museum Trust Board and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki to address the distinct knowledge gap regarding mātauraka tātai aroraki (astronomy) for Kāi Tahu.

· Māori-led innovation in the cultivation of fungi for high-value applications. A partnership between Wakatū Incorporation and Dr Simmon Hofstetter, Dr Mahonri Owen and the University of Otago to connect mātauranga with expertise in microbiology and robotics to explore automation of production and harvesting of locally sourced fungi.

· eDNA technologies for kaitiakitanga o te moana. A partnership between Ngāti Hei Holdings Limited and the Cawthron Institute to apply cutting-edge eDNA tools to monitor biodiversity throughout Ngāti Hei’s rohe moana. This will inform Ngāti Hei’s efforts to manage threats to the unique marine ecosystems in their rohe sustainable economic development initiatives.

· A national resource on pā harakeke for weavers: intertwining mātauranga and science. A partnership between Landcare Research New Zealand Ltd T/A Manaaki Whenua and Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust to produce a new and significantly revised pā harakeke handbook reflecting cultural and ethnobotanical values of harakeke.

More information, including the full list of recipients for 2023, is available on the pages of the MBIE website Te Pūnaha Hihiko funding supports Māori research | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz)

 

Established in 2010, the Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund invests around $4 million each investment round into projects across two schemes: the Connect Scheme, which builds new connections between Māori organisations and the science and innovation system; and the Placement Scheme, which enhances the development of an individual(s) through placement in a Partner organisation.

MBIE makes final funding decisions based on recommendations of an independent assessment panel.

The 2023 round is the 11th investment round of the fund.

2023 applications approved for funding

OrganisationProject TitlePartner Organisation(s)Funding (excl. GST)Scheme
Massey UniversityKiwi whakapapa project: improving kiwi population success through genetically informed tomoAhu Whenua Trust$249,246Connect
Massey UniversityKo ahau te tohorā, te tohorā ko ahau, I am the whale, and the whale is me – A call for Mātauranga Māori to improve whale stranding response in AotearoaTe Kauika Tangaroa Charitable Trust$249,997Connect
National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research LimitedNgaa taonga tuku iho o ngaa roto o TahaaroaTahaaroa A7A2A trading as Tahaaroa Lakes Trust$250,000Connect
Institute of Geological & Nuclear Sciences Limited - Trading as GNS ScienceTe Ao Hurihuri: Cultural Perspectives and Implications of Climate Change. A Ngāti Rangitihi Case-Study.Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust, Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi$249,948Connect
Te Manaaki Awanui Charitable Trust trading as Manaaki Te AwanuiHe aha te Pā-Tai?: An enquiry and reclamation of tupuna pā structures and aquaculture practiceCawthron Institute, Wayne Petera, Ian Mitchell$250,000Connect
Ngāti Hei Holdings LimitedeDNA technologies for kaitiakitanga o te moanaCawthron Institute Trust Board$250,000Connect
Te Roroa Commercial Development LimitedTe Oranga ā TāneTe Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington$170,000Connect
Landcare Research New Zealand Ltd T/A Manaaki WhenuaA national resource on pā harakeke for weavers: intertwining mātauranga and scienceRongowhakaata Iwi Trust, Te Muriwai Weavers,Te Wānanga o Aotearoa - Christchurch, Ngāti Ruapani ki Uta ki Tai Co-Operative Society Limited$250,000Connect
Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Charitable TrustTe Raranga Māramatanga me Ngā TipuThe Cawthron Institute Trust Board, GNS Science$249,630Connect
Otago Museum Trust BoardTātai aroraki ki te Toka: southern Māori astronomy.Te Rūnanga o Moeraki$250,000Placement
Tu Tama Wahine O Taranaki IncorporatedHe Kanohi Komiromiro: Kaupapa Māori Outcomes Data Measurement FrameworkArama Rata$226,760Placement
Nga Wairiki – Ngati Apa Charitable TrustPou Kōrero: Speaking For Our AncestorsInstitute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR)$249,999Connect
Te Manaaki Awanui Charitable Trust trading as Manaaki Te AwanuiTe Urutaunga - Adapting to ChangeUniversity of Waikato, Te Whānau ā Tauwhao ki Otawhiwhi Marae Trust$250,000Connect
Lincoln UniversityStrategic Spatial Planning for multi-generational Māori Food Sovereignty: A Te Whakatōhea case studyTe Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board$249,956Connect
Whiore Enterprises LimitedWhiore: a pioneering Ngai Tahu-led marine flora & fauna venture into the Blue EconomyFerrier Research Institute - Victoria University of Wellington$250,000Connect
Wakatu IncorporationMāori-led innovation in the cultivation of fungi for high-value applicationsDr Simmon Hofstetter, Dr Mahonri Owen, University of Otago$250,000Connect

