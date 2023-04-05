Te Pūnaha Hihiko Funding Supports Māori Research

From improving Aotearoa’s response to whale strandings to using eDNA to monitor biodiversity and inform sustainable development, 16 projects will receive funding through the latest round of Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund.

Administered by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund invests in projects designed to strengthen capability, capacity, skills and networks between Māori and the science and innovation system. In doing so, it inspires new understanding for both iwi and research organisations.

“I’m delighted to see the range of projects selected through this 11th Te Pūnaha Hihiko funding round and the distribution of these projects right across the motu,” said MBIE Manager of Contestable Investments Alan Coulson.

“By embracing mātauranga Māori alongside modern science, we grow our pool of knowledge, strengthen community connections, and make room for a wider range of ideas and experiences that enhance our research outcomes. X

“Congratulations to all our recipients for 2023. I look forward to seeing the progress and impact that your projects make over the next two years and beyond,” he said.

Projects supported by the 2023 Te Pūnaha Hihiko: Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund include:

· Ko ahau te tohorā, te tohorā ko ahau, I am the whale, and the whale is me – A call for Mātauranga Māori to improve whale stranding response in Aotearoa. A partnership between Massey University and Te Kauika Tangaroa Charitable Trust to develop new knowledge informed by generations of mātauranga Māori alongside decades of science-based veterinary practice and standards.

· Tātai aroraki ki te Toka: southern Māori astronomy. A partnership between Otago Museum Trust Board and Te Rūnanga o Moeraki to address the distinct knowledge gap regarding mātauraka tātai aroraki (astronomy) for Kāi Tahu.

· Māori-led innovation in the cultivation of fungi for high-value applications. A partnership between Wakatū Incorporation and Dr Simmon Hofstetter, Dr Mahonri Owen and the University of Otago to connect mātauranga with expertise in microbiology and robotics to explore automation of production and harvesting of locally sourced fungi.

· eDNA technologies for kaitiakitanga o te moana. A partnership between Ngāti Hei Holdings Limited and the Cawthron Institute to apply cutting-edge eDNA tools to monitor biodiversity throughout Ngāti Hei’s rohe moana. This will inform Ngāti Hei’s efforts to manage threats to the unique marine ecosystems in their rohe sustainable economic development initiatives.

· A national resource on pā harakeke for weavers: intertwining mātauranga and science. A partnership between Landcare Research New Zealand Ltd T/A Manaaki Whenua and Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust to produce a new and significantly revised pā harakeke handbook reflecting cultural and ethnobotanical values of harakeke.

More information, including the full list of recipients for 2023, is available on the pages of the MBIE website Te Pūnaha Hihiko funding supports Māori research | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment (mbie.govt.nz)

Established in 2010, the Vision Mātauranga Capability Fund invests around $4 million each investment round into projects across two schemes: the Connect Scheme, which builds new connections between Māori organisations and the science and innovation system; and the Placement Scheme, which enhances the development of an individual(s) through placement in a Partner organisation.

MBIE makes final funding decisions based on recommendations of an independent assessment panel.

The 2023 round is the 11th investment round of the fund.

2023 applications approved for funding

Organisation Project Title Partner Organisation(s) Funding (excl. GST) Scheme Massey University Kiwi whakapapa project: improving kiwi population success through genetically informed tomo Ahu Whenua Trust $249,246 Connect Massey University Ko ahau te tohorā, te tohorā ko ahau, I am the whale, and the whale is me – A call for Mātauranga Māori to improve whale stranding response in Aotearoa Te Kauika Tangaroa Charitable Trust $249,997 Connect National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research Limited Ngaa taonga tuku iho o ngaa roto o Tahaaroa Tahaaroa A7A2A trading as Tahaaroa Lakes Trust $250,000 Connect Institute of Geological & Nuclear Sciences Limited - Trading as GNS Science Te Ao Hurihuri: Cultural Perspectives and Implications of Climate Change. A Ngāti Rangitihi Case-Study. Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust, Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi $249,948 Connect Te Manaaki Awanui Charitable Trust trading as Manaaki Te Awanui He aha te Pā-Tai?: An enquiry and reclamation of tupuna pā structures and aquaculture practice Cawthron Institute, Wayne Petera, Ian Mitchell $250,000 Connect Ngāti Hei Holdings Limited eDNA technologies for kaitiakitanga o te moana Cawthron Institute Trust Board $250,000 Connect Te Roroa Commercial Development Limited Te Oranga ā Tāne Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington $170,000 Connect Landcare Research New Zealand Ltd T/A Manaaki Whenua A national resource on pā harakeke for weavers: intertwining mātauranga and science Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust, Te Muriwai Weavers,Te Wānanga o Aotearoa - Christchurch, Ngāti Ruapani ki Uta ki Tai Co-Operative Society Limited $250,000 Connect Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Charitable Trust Te Raranga Māramatanga me Ngā Tipu The Cawthron Institute Trust Board, GNS Science $249,630 Connect Otago Museum Trust Board Tātai aroraki ki te Toka: southern Māori astronomy. Te Rūnanga o Moeraki $250,000 Placement Tu Tama Wahine O Taranaki Incorporated He Kanohi Komiromiro: Kaupapa Māori Outcomes Data Measurement Framework Arama Rata $226,760 Placement Nga Wairiki – Ngati Apa Charitable Trust Pou Kōrero: Speaking For Our Ancestors Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) $249,999 Connect Te Manaaki Awanui Charitable Trust trading as Manaaki Te Awanui Te Urutaunga - Adapting to Change University of Waikato, Te Whānau ā Tauwhao ki Otawhiwhi Marae Trust $250,000 Connect Lincoln University Strategic Spatial Planning for multi-generational Māori Food Sovereignty: A Te Whakatōhea case study Te Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board $249,956 Connect Whiore Enterprises Limited Whiore: a pioneering Ngai Tahu-led marine flora & fauna venture into the Blue Economy Ferrier Research Institute - Victoria University of Wellington $250,000 Connect Wakatu Incorporation Māori-led innovation in the cultivation of fungi for high-value applications Dr Simmon Hofstetter, Dr Mahonri Owen, University of Otago $250,000 Connect

© Scoop Media

