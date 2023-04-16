Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Airways Partners With NASA To Launch Stadium-sized Balloon To The Edge Of Space

Sunday, 16 April 2023, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

NASA has today successfully launched a stadium-sized super pressure balloon from Wānaka Airport, with Airways New Zealand safely managing its ascent to the edge of space.

Airways, New Zealand’s air navigation services provider, has worked with NASA to plan the airspace logistics for the launch of the scientific balloon, which fully inflates in flight to 532,000 cubic meters – about the size of Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium.

NASA prepares to launch a super pressure science balloon from Wānaka Airport, New Zealand. Credit: NASA

The flight will test the helium-filled balloon’s super pressure technology, which is designed to maintain its internal pressure, keeping it at a constant density altitude regardless of the temperature changes between day and night. The balloon will carry a payload of about 2.2 tonnes featuring a Princeton University space telescope which images large galaxy clusters to map dark matter.

Airways New Zealand’s General Manager Air Traffic Services, Katie Wilkinson, says air traffic controllers set a launch window that would minimise disruption to scheduled aircraft operations, and gave the go-ahead to launch through New Zealand-controlled airspace at 11.40 am today.

“The wind-propelled balloon will circumnavigate the globe at 33.5 kilometres or 110,000 feet above the earth for as long as possible, which could be up to 100 days, collecting data on the balloon itself and the Southern Hemisphere flight environment.

“It’s quite spectacular to watch – the balloon takes over an hour to inflate sufficiently to launch and a further hour to reach 18.3 kilometres or 60,000 feet, which is the upper limit of controlled airspace we look after,” says Ms Wilkinson.

NASA’s Balloon Program Office chief, Debbie Fairbrother, says Wānaka is NASA’s launch site for long-duration scientific balloon flights because of the relatively low population around the airport and its generally favourable weather conditions for launch.

“The super pressure balloon technology is a real game-changer for conducting cutting-edge science at the edge of space at a fraction of the cost of flying into space.

“Some of the mind-blowing work planned this year includes a mission peering into space to study galaxy clusters and another looking at high-energy particles from beyond our galaxy,” says Ms Fairbrother.

“We appreciate the airspace expertise and balloon launch experience of the team at Airways in ensuring a safe and successful launch today. We are planning to collaborate on a second launch before the end of May.”

The balloon is carrying the Super Pressure Balloon Imaging Telescope (SuperBIT) from Princeton University, which uses a wide field of view to image large galaxy clusters in a near-space environment. By measuring the way these massive objects warp the space around them, also called weak gravitational lensing, it will be able to map the dark matter present in these clusters.

The second mission will fly the Extreme Universe Space Observatory 2 (EUSO-2) from the University of Chicago, which will detect ultra-high-energy cosmic ray particles from beyond our galaxy as they penetrate Earth’s atmosphere. The origins of these particles are not well understood, so the data collected will help solve this mystery.

An artist's impression of NASA's super pressure science balloon in flight at the edge of space. Credit: NASA

NASA has previously launched three super pressure balloons from Wānaka, one each year between 2015 and 2017. A planned 2020 campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the agency’s 2022 campaign ended without a launch due to a ground system anomaly.

Airways New Zealand has enabled more than 50 launches for organisations such as NASA and Google, and in late 2021, it signed a second five-year contract with New Zealand’s Rocket Lab, including management of a special-use airspace around its Electron rockets.

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: International Migration: February 2023
Provisional estimates for the year ended February 2023 compared with the year ended February 2022 were: - Migrant arrivals: 152,900 (± 1,700), up 195 percent... More>>
Reserve Bank: Demand For Better Housing One Factor In Creating Unsustainable House Prices — Discussion Paper
This Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua research paper examines the reason why housing markets have such unusual price and building activity cycles. It focuses on the quality dimension of housing demand... More>>



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>


Trade Me: Kiwi Paychecks Keep Rising Despite Recession Nipping At Heels
New Zealand’s job market started 2023 strong with record high salaries and a surprising number of job listings, according to the latest Trade Me Jobs data... More>>

Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 