UCOL Proud To Support Whanganui Techweek

Thursday, 11 May 2023, 6:59 pm
Press Release: UCOL

UCOL | Te Pūkenga and The Backhouse are collaborating on a networking event as part of Techweek 2023.

Techweek, running from 13 May to 20 May, is a tech and innovation festival featuring events across Aotearoa New Zealand. The aim is to inspire, inform, and educate people about what is happening within the tech sector.

The Watering Hole at The Backhouse will host the Whanganui Tech Networking Event on Thursday 18 May, with UCOL sponsoring the event. This is an opportunity for people working or studying in the tech space to meet and share ideas.

Alex McLeod, Chief Talking Officer from Redsky 365, will be the guest speaker for the networking event. Redsky 365 is a Whanganui cloud services consulting company that focuses on helping not-for-profit organisations utilize cloud technology.

Jasmine Groves, UCOL Executive Director- Partnerships & Engagement, says UCOL is proud to support this event.

“The Backhouse is hosting a number of great Techweek events, and we at UCOL are delighted to be a part of the Whanganui Tech Networking Event. The Backhouse is Whanganui’s centre for innovation, creativity, entrepreneurship, and education, so Techweek is an ideal initiative to be part of.”

Rodd Eddy, Chief Executive of the Backhouse Trust, says his organisation is excited to bring Techweek events to Whanganui.

“Techweek is getting bigger every year, and we are excited to showcase some of the great work that is being done in Whanganui and bring together industry professionals to discuss how we can grow the sector. We hope that our events inspire a new generation of technology enthusiasts and experts.”

