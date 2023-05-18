Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

LiDAR Reveals Real Risk To Wetlands

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Landcare Research

For the first time in New Zealand, research has shown how remote sensing, using LiDAR, could aid improved conservation management of wetlands through better drain detection.

Drainage has historically been seen as an intrinsic component of land management in New Zealand, resulting in extensive construction of drainage systems across the country. This activity has seen the natural extent of wetlands decrease by around 90% since human arrival in New Zealand.

Recent research, led by Manaaki Whenua ecologist Dr Olivia Burge and published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology, shows that while recent efforts have been made to restrict new drainage close to existing wetlands, the extent of existing drainage in or near wetlands nationally is unclear.

“Wetlands on peat are particularly sensitive to lowered water tables and can effectively subside and shrink when drained,” says Dr Burge. “Drainage systems can cause the loss of key wetland species, an increase in weediness, declines of native wetland species diversity, and further wetland loss and degradation.”

While there is a national drains spatial layer, this has never been used to explore where drains occur near wetlands. Dr Burge and her team are the first to look at the area of wetlands within 100m of drains using LiDAR. Co-author Dr Hugh Robertson, a wetland ecologist from the Department of Conservation, says they developed a model to identify drains using LiDAR which they then compared with the national drains spatial layer for the Waituna catchment of Southland.

“As LiDAR is more sensitive to detecting drains in the landscape, it showed the area of wetlands potentially affected by drains is more extensive than the national layer might suggest,” says Dr Robertson.

Dr Burge says, “not only does this work help us to better detect drains around wetlands and identify where the potential risks from drainage exist, it also has the potential to be scaled up nationally to complement the mapping of wetlands down to 0.05ha, which is required to be completed by 2030 under the NPS Freshwater Management”.

Co-author Dr Janet Wilmshurst, also from Manaaki Whenua, adds "this is good news for small wetlands which are disproportionally important in conserving biodiversity but are currently too small to be mapped. As LiDAR coverage becomes more widely available, this technique will be able to better assess the risks from drainage to all wetland habitats regardless of size over New Zealand and help to safeguard the future of these ecologically important and vulnerable ecosystems.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Landcare Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 