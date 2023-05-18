Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Investment In Science Will Boost New Zealand’s Resilience And Prosperity

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Malaghan Institute

The Malaghan Institute is welcoming today’s budget announcement of more than $450M in New Zealand science and innovation.

“The investment recognises the value that research, science and innovation brings to our nation’s resilience and prosperity,” says Malaghan Institute Director Professor Graham Le Gros.

“It is thoughtful, tightly-linked and breaks down silos that have been operating between institutions for many decades,” says Prof Le Gros.

“From building resilience in the face of future pandemics to investing in biotech, innovation and talent to help move New Zealand to a high-wage economy, we can rejoice in some much needed infrastructure so that all New Zealand scientists have a place to really focus their energy and attention.”

He says the multi-institutional research hubs will increase collaboration and productivity, allowing us to work together to tackle some of New Zealand’s most pressing challenges and opportunities.

“This is bigger than Wellington, it brings together expertise and capability from across the country to work together collaboratively with a real future focus.”

