Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

University Welcomes Funding For Wellington Science City

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 4:18 pm
Press Release: Victoria University of Wellington

Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington welcomes the funding announced in Budget 2023 to support the Wellington Science City initiative.

The $451 million funding will support the establishment of three new collaborative centres that will bring together expertise from Wellington’s research-based organisations. The three centres will focus on health and pandemic readiness, climate change and disaster resilience, and technology and innovation.

“Wellington Science City is a wonderful opportunity that enables us to be better connected with organisations within Wellington’s research community—universities, Crown Research Institutes, public sector health and policy agencies, service providers, and the private sector,” said Professor Margaret Hyland, Vice-Provost (Research) at Victoria University of Wellington.

“We’re excited about this significant investment in research infrastructure. Our involvement in all three centres reflects the multidisciplinary expertise of our researchers. Being physically co-located with researchers from partner organisations will bring with it a lot of scope for collaborations and I’m excited about how significantly this will strengthen our research.” 
 

Professor Hyland said the research centre focused on health and wellbeing is a key opportunity for pre-clinical research to be informed by clinicians.

“This centre will bring together capabilities of various organisations and interactions with clinicians will direct the research in a manner that can lead to true impact. Partnerships among relevant organisations across Aotearoa New Zealand will augment the nature and scope of the centre’s research.”

With a lot of New Zealand’s research capability in the areas of oceans, climate, and hazards already located in Wellington, the climate change and disaster resilience centre will accelerate research in these areas.

“The potential to work with government agencies and communities in ways we haven’t before will facilitate the creation and application of new knowledge to address global environmental issues and make a real difference for New Zealand,” said Professor Hyland.

The third centre to be established will focus on advanced manufacturing and materials, energy futures, and biotechnology.

“Besides technology facilities, the centre will provide dedicated space for entrepreneurs, alongside public sector researchers. Envisioned as a deep-tech startup space, this centre will be the ideal place for researchers from diverse backgrounds to come together, collaborate and grow, thereby building on the high-tech capacity the University already hosts.”

Professor Hyland further sees the potential for the three centres to foster Māori research partnerships and networks, facilitate student pathways, and develop effective talent pipelines.

Professor Hyland also welcomed funding announcements in Budget 2023 for research fellowships and the applied doctoral training scheme.

“Another significant boost for research is the funding allocated for Aotearoa New Zealand to join the EU’s Horizon Europe initiative. This will open more doors for us to collaborate with partners there, enabling us to further build our research reputation internationally,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Victoria University of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 