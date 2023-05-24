Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Science With Impact – Lincoln Agritech Annual Report 2022

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 4:53 pm
Press Release: Lincoln Agritech

Lincoln Agritech’s Annual Report for 2022 highlights the impact its science is having in areas such as climate change, fresh water and groundwater, and environmental sustainability.

Titled Science with Impact, the report details a trial to slash herbicide use in vineyard, ground-breaking work on understanding the dynamics of braided rivers, and a trial showing real-time information on groundwater nitrates.

Other research summarised includes:

· developing new uses for strong wool (under contract to the Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand)

· researching the impact of plantain in pasture on nitrate leaching

· measuring Antarctic sea ice, to study the impact of, and influence on, climate change and

· a novel engineering approach to methane mitigation.

Lincoln Agritech Chairman Bruce Gemmell said the report gave a glimpse into the national and global impact the company’s research was having.

“Through our growth plans, we are well-placed to continue, and grow, the research the primary sector needs to manage the production and environmental challenges our world is facing.”

Chief Executive Peter Barrowclough said the company undertook some “amazing research”.

“Concerns about climate change, food security, and the environmental impact of farming, horticulture, and forestry are growing, showing we need to redouble our research efforts to address these existential issues.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Lincoln Agritech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For The Second Quarter In A Row

The total volume of actual retail sales fell 4.1 percent in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee today voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%. The Committee agreed the level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure... More>>

ALSO:

Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working together with the electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep the power flowing for Aotearoa this winter. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the immediate impact of earthquakes on rivers and what we can predict about how they change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 