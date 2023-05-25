Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Ag JV Ramps Up Emissions Reduction Efforts: Invests In Methane Vaccine And Inhibitor For Cattle, Sheep, Deer

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: Ag JV

The Centre for Climate Action Joint Venture (the JV) has announced it will invest up to $2.5 million to support research on developing a methane vaccine and methane inhibitor for use on New Zealand farms.

The research is co-funded by the New Zealand Greenhouse Gas Research Centre (NZAGRC) and is focused on reducing the methane emissions from cattle, sheep and deer in pasture-based farming systems. The JV and the NZAGRC are the two pillars of the Government’s newly established Centre for Climate Action on Agricultural Emissions.

Research into the methane vaccine has been undertaken since 2007 and is overseen by the Methane Vaccine Think Tank, a group of global vaccine experts. If successful, the methane vaccine would be a world first and would provide a simple, effective solution for New Zealand’s farmers to reduce their methane emissions from animals on farm and meet emissions reduction targets.

The JV will also be investing in a research programme to develop potent inhibitors for delivery from intra-ruminal capsules that could be used by New Zealand farmers to reduce methane emissions from their grazing ruminant livestock.

Methane inhibitors or feed additives offer a real opportunity to lower emissions by reducing the activity of methane-producing microbes (methanogens) in the digestive systems (rumen) of ruminant livestock.

The JV’s Executive Director Wayne McNee says these investments align well with the JV’s focus on supporting research and technology to develop practical tools to reduce agricultural emissions in New Zealand, for use by New Zealand’s pasture-based farmers.

“The research underway into a methane vaccine and methane inhibitor is producing promising results and our investment will provide the funding required for continuing this research.

The JV is a world-first investment fund established in February between Government and major agribusiness companies to help pasture-based farmers in Aotearoa New Zealand reduce their agricultural emissions by 30% by 2030.

The JV’s shareholders are ANZCO Foods, Fonterra, Rabobank, Ravensdown, Silver Fern Farms and Synlait, many of the largest players in New Zealand agribusiness owning 50%, with the other 50% owned by the Crown through MPI. To date shareholders have committed around $170 million over the next four years to the JV.

McNee says, “the JV’s ambition is to ensure all livestock farmers in Aotearoa have equitable access to affordable, effective solutions to reduce biogenic Methane and Nitrous Oxide emissions, with an ambition of supporting a 30% reduction by 2030 and enabling development and adoption of solutions to drive towards ‘near zero’ by 2040.

“The size of the prize for New Zealand farmers is huge if we can achieve this, and that is why we are focused on investing in technologies, like the methane vaccine and methane inhibitor, that are already showing the most potential to have the largest impact on emissions reduction for our pasture-based farmers.

These new investments follow the JV’s announcement in April that it has invested $1.8 million in Ruminant BioTech, a New Zealand-based start-up that is developing a slow-release, biodegradable methane-inhibiting bolus.

McNee says, “New Zealand’s global customers are setting ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, and if we can’t meet these targets, export revenue that has underpinned our living standards will be under threat. We must confront this reality, and I believe we can meet the challenge.

“We’re focused on scaling up efforts made to date by Kiwi farmers and agri-researchers and forging ahead with investigating new opportunities and investments. We welcome interest from potential new shareholders, technology companies and strategic partners.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ag JV on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee today voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%. The Committee agreed the level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working with electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep power flowing this winter. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 