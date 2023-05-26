Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

ThinkBird Declares ‘polycrisis’ And Moves To Help New Zealand Leaders Soar

Friday, 26 May 2023, 2:42 pm
Press Release: ThinkBird

In the wake of pandemic, in the throes of climate change, and with many more adverse trends apparent, ThinkBird is on a mission to help rewire New Zealand’s leaders, equipping them to be match-fit for a world of change.

Founded by Shaun Clarke and Paula ter Brake, both leaders with strong track records in handling high-risk, high-pressure, multi-variable environments, ThinkBird is working with leadership teams to inspire cultural shifts and instil new approaches that can be used on a daily basis.

Inspired by the unique combination of science and creativity pioneered by the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute in Wellington, ThinkBird’s Empirically Derived Lateral Thinking - EDLTÔ methodology adds essential capability to New Zealand’s organisations in an operating environment of profound change.

“We’re hugely passionate about what ThinkBird is bringing to the table. We believe EDLTÔ can radically shift mindsets and create new approaches and behaviours, resulting in leaders who can see opportunities in chaos, powering Aotearoa’s organisations to health and wealth,” says ter Brake

All ThinkBird profits will go to the Gillies Mclndoe Research Institute, enabling the organisation to continue their life-changing research. Founded by Dr Swee Tan, an innovator at the frontier of cancer research, the Gillies Mclndoe Research Institute is researching for a paradigm shift in the way numerous diseases, including cancer, are treated.

“We can’t wait to see the results of ThinkBird’s methodology in New Zealand organisations. Our mission is to extend boards and executives, that they may guide their organisations through an exceptional period of challenge and opportunity. All this, while enabling the Gillies Mclndoe Research Institute to continue its potential life-changing research into the treatment of cancer,” says Clarke.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ThinkBird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. More>>


Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%, agreeing level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 