Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Autonomous Mobile Robots By Synergy Dynamics (HK) Ltd Triumph In Warehouse Trials Across China

Friday, 26 May 2023, 4:37 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, a leading autonomous mobile robot company, has successfully completed testing of its robots in multiple warehouses across China. The robots have demonstrated their ability to move efficiently and transport materials, significantly improving productivity and reducing labor costs.

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The successful testing period conducted by Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is a significant achievement for the company, demonstrating its ability to develop and deploy advanced autonomous mobile robots that can revolutionize the logistics industry. The testing, which involved various warehouses and applications, showcased the robots' adaptability and versatility, indicating their potential to solve other logistical challenges companies face.

Quan Lan, CEO of Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the testing results, saying, "We are thrilled with the results of our testing. Our autonomous mobile robots have shown that they are capable of revolutionizing the way warehouses operate. By reducing labor costs and increasing efficiency, our robots will help companies save money and increase their competitiveness."

The robots' ability to navigate complex environments, avoid obstacles and communicate with each other to optimize their movements was a critical factor in the testing's success. The robots can use advanced algorithms and sensors to detect their surroundings and adjust their movements accordingly. This feature is essential in warehouses, where there are multiple obstacles, such as racks, boxes, and people, that the robots need to navigate to transport materials from one location to another.

The robots' efficiency and productivity have also been tested and shown to improve warehouse efficiency by up to 50%. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the movement of materials, the robots can reduce labor costs and improve productivity, ultimately leading to higher profits for companies.

Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited plans to release a full fleet of robots by 2024, indicating the company's confidence in the technology's potential to disrupt the logistics industry positively. The company's focus on developing robots designed for different applications also indicates its commitment to solving specific logistical challenges faced by different companies.

Stephen Lei, Chief Technology Officer at Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, emphasized the company's goal of providing customers with cutting-edge solutions. He said, "Our goal is to provide companies with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. Our robots are innovative and intelligent, and we are excited to bring them to market."

The interest shown by major companies in China and other countries highlights the potential market for Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited robotic solutions. With the increasing demand for advanced logistics technologies, Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is well-positioned to capture significant market share with its innovative automated solutions.

About Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited

Founded in 2013, Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company creating robots to tackle real-world problems. Headquartered in Shenzhen, our mission is to use the power of AI robotics to improve warehouse procedures and the lives of human workers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS... More>>


Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%, agreeing level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure... More>>

ALSO:


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country... More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result... More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 