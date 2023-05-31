Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Sprinklers Save Lives

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Engineering NZ

The fire protection community would like to clarify our position with regards to loss of life in sprinkler protected buildings and international experience with fire sprinkler systems.

There has been some commentary in the media that fire sprinkler systems may not save lives. Sprinklers have a proven international record of saving lives.

Since the 1890s, approved sprinklers in New Zealand have achieved their fire control function in better than 99.5% of the fires in which they have operated.

The New Zealand Sprinkler standard provides a set of rules to enable sprinkler systems to reliably achieve their fire control function. This means keeping the fire small so it is not life threatening.

In the United States, the National Fire Protection Association has published information on sprinkler system effectiveness since 1897. A 2010 NFPA report indicates that the “NFPA has no record of a fire killing three or more people in a completely sprinklered building where the system was properly operating”.

New Zealand has no record of more than one person dying in a fire event in a building with a properly operating sprinkler system.

The fire protection community knows that sprinklers are highly successful in protecting life and property.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Engineering NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: April 2023

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2023 month (compared with the March 2023 month) were: all industries up 0.6% More>>


Statistics: Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26% compared with April 2022. More>>


Digitl: Chorus reorganisation to focus on changing challenges

Chorus is planning a major reorganisation it says is necessary to deal with a changing market and new regulatory settings. More>>


Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative: $2m Fund To Foster NZ Business Journalism

Strengthening and promoting the quality and appeal of New Zealand business and economic journalism is the target of a $2 million endowment to support the development of business and economic journalists. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 