Showers In The East, Fine But Chilly Elsewhere

MetService is expecting a bit of a Groundhog Day feel this week. Slow moving weather systems mean there is not too much change in the weather.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James says. “For most of New Zealand, what you get by the end of Tuesday is what you’ll get the rest of the week.”

Today (Tuesday) sees low pressure over the North Island shift away to the northeast, and rain turns to showers for the top end of the country.

In its wake, this low leaves a cold and showery southeast flow across Aotearoa. “Showers continue right through the week up the east coast of the North Island – Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and the Wairarapa, but we’re only expecting modest rainfall accumulations” continues James.

For the western North Island, the ranges provide shelter from this showery flow, allowing some fine and sunny weather, however, chilly air still gets through.

“There will be a wintery feel right across the North Island – which is especially noticeable after a mild autumn. Auckland gets down to single digits overnight early this week,” says James.

For the South Island, high pressure brings settled weather, though that onshore southeast does bring some showers to costal Marlborough and North Canterbury late this week.

Cold temperatures are on the cards down there too, with Alexandra set to get as low as -5C on Wednesday and Thursday. The clear skies that bring these cool temperatures also make for great stargazing, so long as you wrap up warmly.

