Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Colossal Squid Comes To Ashburton Art Gallery And Museum

Friday, 9 June 2023, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Ashburton Art Gallery

The ever popular Te Papa exhibition Colossal Squid: Freaky Features! | Te Ngū Tipua: Ngā Wāhanga Weriweri!, opens at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum on June 24 and runs through until September 17.

Colossal Squid Jars

The Colossal Squid is so rarely seen that only eight adult colossal squid have ever been scientifically reported. Now Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum, in co-operation with Te Papa, is set to reveal some of the fascinating science and wonderful secrets of one of New Zealand’s most significant natural history specimens.

Te Papa's Head of Natural History, Phil Edgar said, “in learning about this weird and mysterious creature we hope visitors will have a greater appreciation for life in the deep sea, much of which remains undiscovered.”

The Colossal Squid is one of the most iconic specimens at Te Papa, and while touring the complete specimen is impossible, some of the important parts of the squid has found its way to Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum.

Te Papa’s Curator of Invertebrates Dr Rodrigo Salvador explains how important the Colossal Squid has been for the science community, and how popular it has been among the public.

“Te Papa’s Colossal Squid has been a major source of information for scientists and the museum’s most popular exhibit since its debut. They live in the deep Antarctic waters and despite being one of the largest invertebrate species in existence, they are very rarely captured”.

Colossal Squid: Freaky Features! | Te Ngū Tipua: Ngā Wāhanga Weriweri! centres around an interactive table displaying many different objects including the lens from an eye of the Colossal Squid, part of a tentacle, and a complete tiny squid; the miniature of its colossal relative. Touchable rotating models of a squid’s tentacle hook and the Colossal Squid's beak are also on display.

The exhibition also displays two documentaries which show life in the depths of the Southern Ocean, and how the most complete Colossal Squid ever found ended up at Te Papa.

The public are able to continue the experience and learn beyond the exhibition with a new Te Papa press book for children, Whiti: Colossal Squid of the Deep, and online Te Papa resources including a free downloadable Colossal Squid Activity Book.

The Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum will be hosting an opening event for Colossal Squid: Freaky Features! | Te Ngū Tipua: Ngā Wāhanga Weriweri! on Friday 23 June at 6pm. All are welcome and this event will coincide with the blessing of our other new exhibition, Puaka: A Star on the Rise.

Colossal Squid: Freaky Features! | Te Ngū Tipua: Ngā Wāhanga Weriweri! will be open throughout the upcoming July school holidays, and school groups are welcome to book to see the exhibition during term time.

Colossal Squid: Freaky Features! | Te Ngū Tipua: Ngā Wāhanga Weriweri! is developed and toured by the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ashburton Art Gallery on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 