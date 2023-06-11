Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Embracing the complexity of genetic engineering in food production

Sunday, 11 June 2023, 8:32 pm
Press Release: NZ Agritech

By enabling genetic engineering in a way that respects people, place and planet, New Zealand can demonstrate true leadership in how we tackle the pressing challenges of our time, AgriTechNZ chief executive Brendan O’Connell says. He cautiously welcomed the National Party’s announcement it would end the effective ban on Gene Editing (GE) and Genetic Modification (GM) in New Zealand, create a dedicated regulator to ensure safe and ethical use of biotechnology, and streamline approvals for trials and use of non-GE/GM technology in line with other OECD countries.

Brendan O’Connell says it is a complex and necessary challenge to develop a regulatory approach that is fit for purpose in New Zealand.

“We need to empower our farmers and growers with the right agritech solutions for climate adaptation, whilst ensuring that produce meets the values and quality expected of New Zealand.”

AgriTechNZ welcomes a shift from discussion to active development of the right regulatory oversight and risk assessment approaches, he says.

However, systems that address concerns surrounding the safety and cultural appropriateness of how genetic engineering is applied will require a unique New Zealand approach.

“We can learn from the regulatory frameworks established in other countries, whilst recognising that our approach can be more nuanced than either blanket bans or unfettered access.”

The work required to create a robust regulatory environment in New Zealand will need to engage the voices of scientists, innovators, food producers and tangata whenua, he says.

“It is a complex challenge and a unique opportunity for New Zealand to demonstrate its commitment to being ‘fit for a better world’.

“Genetic engineering can offer vital, safe and effective options to address the numerous challenges faced by the agricultural sector. In a climate crisis coupled with global food security challenges, our agritech researchers and developers need appropriate tools to empower farmers and growers in this challenge.

“With appropriate regulation and development, New Zealand can maintain both high standards and natural food claims whilst accessing the capabilities needed to address emissions reduction and sustainable production. Robust regulatory frameworks can assure the safety of food based on a targeted enablement of genetic engineering options. Many of these tools are just improved forms of standard practice that enable faster progress.

“By enabling genetic engineering in a way that respects people, place and planet, New Zealand can demonstrate true leadership in how we tackle the pressing challenges of our time.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Agritech on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 