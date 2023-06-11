Embracing the complexity of genetic engineering in food production

By enabling genetic engineering in a way that respects people, place and planet, New Zealand can demonstrate true leadership in how we tackle the pressing challenges of our time, AgriTechNZ chief executive Brendan O’Connell says. He cautiously welcomed the National Party’s announcement it would end the effective ban on Gene Editing (GE) and Genetic Modification (GM) in New Zealand, create a dedicated regulator to ensure safe and ethical use of biotechnology, and streamline approvals for trials and use of non-GE/GM technology in line with other OECD countries.

Brendan O’Connell says it is a complex and necessary challenge to develop a regulatory approach that is fit for purpose in New Zealand.

“We need to empower our farmers and growers with the right agritech solutions for climate adaptation, whilst ensuring that produce meets the values and quality expected of New Zealand.”

AgriTechNZ welcomes a shift from discussion to active development of the right regulatory oversight and risk assessment approaches, he says.

However, systems that address concerns surrounding the safety and cultural appropriateness of how genetic engineering is applied will require a unique New Zealand approach.

“We can learn from the regulatory frameworks established in other countries, whilst recognising that our approach can be more nuanced than either blanket bans or unfettered access.”

The work required to create a robust regulatory environment in New Zealand will need to engage the voices of scientists, innovators, food producers and tangata whenua, he says.

“It is a complex challenge and a unique opportunity for New Zealand to demonstrate its commitment to being ‘fit for a better world’.

“Genetic engineering can offer vital, safe and effective options to address the numerous challenges faced by the agricultural sector. In a climate crisis coupled with global food security challenges, our agritech researchers and developers need appropriate tools to empower farmers and growers in this challenge.

“With appropriate regulation and development, New Zealand can maintain both high standards and natural food claims whilst accessing the capabilities needed to address emissions reduction and sustainable production. Robust regulatory frameworks can assure the safety of food based on a targeted enablement of genetic engineering options. Many of these tools are just improved forms of standard practice that enable faster progress.

“By enabling genetic engineering in a way that respects people, place and planet, New Zealand can demonstrate true leadership in how we tackle the pressing challenges of our time.”

