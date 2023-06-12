A Few More Fine Days, Then Rain For The Upper North Island

MetService is forecasting settled weather for most of Aotearoa New Zealand for the next few days.

Auckland’s better June weather has meant higher average daily sunshine hours (5.8 hours/day) than in January (4.6), despite the shortest day of the year being only ten days away.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie says, "Clear skies on Wednesday will mean a chilly Thursday morning for the North Island, with frosty conditions expected for the second day of Fieldays. It could be the coldest morning of the year so far for many places in Northland and Auckland, with minimums around 3 to 5 degrees expected.”

“Unfortunately, the run of fine weather for the upper North Island will end on Thursday, with rain expected over Northland from that afternoon, extending south to the Bay of Plenty by Friday morning and Tairāwhiti/Gisborne on Saturday, with heavy falls possible for the Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne. Keep an eye on the MetService Warnings page for updates as the situation unfolds,” adds Baillie.

This past week has been another wet one for Tairāwhiti/Gisborne, with 200 to 250 mm of rain falling in the ranges. Showers will persist about the coast until Wednesday afternoon, but Thursday should be sunny before showers return on Friday afternoon.

“For the South Island, cloud affects some southern and eastern areas today, but once that clears, Te Wai Pounamu should be mainly fine for the rest of the week, apart from the usual morning fogs and frosts,” Baillie says.

© Scoop Media

