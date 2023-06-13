Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Mātauranga Māori Science Fair Returns Bigger And Better For Second Year

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Matauranga Maori Science Fair

Aotearoa New Zealand’s only dedicated mātauranga Māori science fair is returning to Rotorua for its second year, boasting new categories and a surge in entries from schools across the rohe.


Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair, organised by Te Arawa Lakes Trust, aims to inspire rangatahi to blend mātauranga Māori and western science to tackle some of the pressing environmental issues facing Aotearoa.

Running from 27 to 29 July, the event will showcase the scientific research and experimentation of Year 5 to 13 tamariki and rangatahi from Rotorua and the wider Te Arawa rohe.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust Operations Manager – Biosecurity and Jobs for Nature, William Anaru, says last year’s inaugural fair was hugely successful with five kura (schools) registered, but this year is looking to be much bigger.

“We’re forecasting a big event this year, with 15 kura registered.”

Mr Anaru says the scope of the event has increased with an art competition added to the mix.

Tamariki and rangatahi can submit an art piece under one of the five categories; water quality, biosecurity, biodiversity, sustainability and mātauranga Māori.

“Students can design, create, draw, mould, spray paint anything within one of the categories to be up for a prize.”

By introducing the art competition, Mr Anaru says the team aims to reach a wider audience and attract a younger age bracket to the fair.

“Tamariki are so passionate about biosecurity and looking after our taiao. Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair provides a space for rangatahi and tamariki to think about things that impact their environment and come up with solutions to mitigate the impact through a te ao Māori lens.”

Malfroy School currently has the most participants, with about 21 tamariki involved in the fair and 14 involved in the art project.

Malfroy School’s Room 9 teacher, Helen Ramsdale, says the school has been involved in Te Arawa Lakes Trust’s Catfish programme for several years and saw this as another great opportunity for students.

“I explained the categories to my class, what things might be involved and offered it as an option to enter, and now I have about 21 students involved in producing 11 boards.”

Ramsdale says it’s helpful having Te Arawa Lakes Trust organise the event as it’s not always possible to organise extracurricular events within schools.

“The categories are very relevant to Aotearoa, which makes it meaningful learning, and as students research for their boards, they come to understand the concepts in more detail.

“The students also get to see other schools' research, so it’s an opportunity to learn from others.”

There are awards for each category and four supreme awards sponsored by various organisations which are given out at the awards evening on 29 July, at Sudima Hotel.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Matauranga Maori Science Fair on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 