Mātauranga Māori Science Fair Returns Bigger And Better For Second Year

Aotearoa New Zealand’s only dedicated mātauranga Māori science fair is returning to Rotorua for its second year, boasting new categories and a surge in entries from schools across the rohe.



Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair, organised by Te Arawa Lakes Trust, aims to inspire rangatahi to blend mātauranga Māori and western science to tackle some of the pressing environmental issues facing Aotearoa.

Running from 27 to 29 July, the event will showcase the scientific research and experimentation of Year 5 to 13 tamariki and rangatahi from Rotorua and the wider Te Arawa rohe.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust Operations Manager – Biosecurity and Jobs for Nature, William Anaru, says last year’s inaugural fair was hugely successful with five kura (schools) registered, but this year is looking to be much bigger.

“We’re forecasting a big event this year, with 15 kura registered.”

Mr Anaru says the scope of the event has increased with an art competition added to the mix.

Tamariki and rangatahi can submit an art piece under one of the five categories; water quality, biosecurity, biodiversity, sustainability and mātauranga Māori.

“Students can design, create, draw, mould, spray paint anything within one of the categories to be up for a prize.”

By introducing the art competition, Mr Anaru says the team aims to reach a wider audience and attract a younger age bracket to the fair.

“Tamariki are so passionate about biosecurity and looking after our taiao. Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair provides a space for rangatahi and tamariki to think about things that impact their environment and come up with solutions to mitigate the impact through a te ao Māori lens.”

Malfroy School currently has the most participants, with about 21 tamariki involved in the fair and 14 involved in the art project.

Malfroy School’s Room 9 teacher, Helen Ramsdale, says the school has been involved in Te Arawa Lakes Trust’s Catfish programme for several years and saw this as another great opportunity for students.

“I explained the categories to my class, what things might be involved and offered it as an option to enter, and now I have about 21 students involved in producing 11 boards.”

Ramsdale says it’s helpful having Te Arawa Lakes Trust organise the event as it’s not always possible to organise extracurricular events within schools.

“The categories are very relevant to Aotearoa, which makes it meaningful learning, and as students research for their boards, they come to understand the concepts in more detail.

“The students also get to see other schools' research, so it’s an opportunity to learn from others.”

There are awards for each category and four supreme awards sponsored by various organisations which are given out at the awards evening on 29 July, at Sudima Hotel.

