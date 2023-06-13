Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Robust GE Regulations Benefit NZ

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Organics Aotearoa New Zealand

Robust regulations for genetic engineering have multiple benefits, says Organics Aotearoa New Zealand (OANZ). The peak organic sector body says a precautionary approach to GE has been good for producers, consumers, the economy, the environment and climate.

“Markets around the world are demanding safe, healthy and organic food, and New Zealand has an excellent reputation in this regard,” says Philippa Jamieson, OANZ GE spokesperson. “We benefit from our point of difference in having a GE-free environment, and it makes sense to retain key markets and premiums.”

GE is also a Tiriti o Waitangi issue, as the WAI262 claim on indigenous flora and fauna yet to be settled. OANZ member Te Waka Kai Ora (National Māori Organics Authority) joined the WAI262 claim in 2007 specifically to oppose GMOs.

In March, the Organic Products and Production Bill passed with cross-party support (107 votes in favour). OANZ worked on behalf of the organic sector with successive governments on the Bill, and was excited it finally passed with such a big majority.

“Organic and regenerative methods of farming and growing have so many positives, for farmers, the environment and our economy,” says Philippa Jamieson.

“There are numerous safe, natural, evidence-based ways to mitigate climate change – we don’t need GE. For example, we can lower greenhouse gas emissions by reducing synthetic fertiliser use, by increasing the diversity of plants ruminant animals eat, and by ensuring stock numbers are appropriate to the carrying capacity of the land.”

“By contrast, GE technologies come with a price tag for farmers, but no evidence to support their safety in the environment. If released, GMOs would be impossible to recall, as seed and pollen can travel long distances. GE crop growing overseas has led to a reduction in seed choice for farmers, the development of superweeds, and increased herbicide use.”

This shows clear risks that contradict precautionary principles, which are globally accepted as key principles in environmental policy development and lawmaking.

“We have seen the negative impacts overseas, which would be similar in NZ, with farmers, the public and the environment likely bearing the cost of any adverse effects, rather than the companies developing or selling GE technologies.”

Furthermore, international trends in major markets such as the EU and the USA, are shifting towards the extension of organic and regenerative farming practices. OANZ wants to see support for farmers to transition to these practices, to boost this already growing sector. Domestic and global demand for organics saw the New Zealand sector’s value grow 20 per cent in the three years to 2020, according to OANZ’s

Organic Market Report 2020/21. And in North America, consumer demand is seeing the rise of Non-GMO certified food labelling.

OANZ extends an invitation to all political parties to have in-depth discussions on the risks associated with genetic modification technologies and the benefits of organic regenerative farming.

