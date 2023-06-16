Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Health System Futureproofing Needs To Happen Outside Of Just Doctor And Nurse Undergraduate Funding

Friday, 16 June 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: NZIMLS

Terry Taylor, President of the New Zealand Institute of Medical Laboratory Science (NZIMLS)

The NZIMLS continues to express our disappointment at the lack of consistent funding impetus passed on to vital struggling frontline health professions like Pathology. Our Medical laboratory workforce is once again passed over in the latest government health undergraduate student funding commitment. For a profession that consistently must fight for every single scrap of recognition and funding for our essential role, the latest government announcement, although positive for the wider health system, fails to give any hope to our desperate Pathology future proofing situation.

‘We are already at a point where our undergraduate Medical laboratory scientist courses are being grossly underfunded when compared to what other medical specialities like medicine and nursing have guaranteed. Our students continue to bear the brunt of massive debt passed on with some of the poorest renumeration provided for a registered medical practitioner when they graduate’, says Terry Taylor, President of the NZIMLS.

‘It is way overdue to have a significant funding boost that at least gives some hope for the otherwise bleak situation facing one of the most critical but seriously neglected frontline health workforces’, says Taylor.

The NZIMLS has been consistently raising futureproofing and training funding concerns to all Health and Government leadership over many years. The perilous situation faced by our Medical laboratory workforce and the services they provide has been entirely predictable. One of the biggest causes is the lack of reinvestment and intent at all levels of Pathology in training and education; both at the undergraduate and also in advanced specialist scientist and pathologist pathways. Put in simple terms, this quite simply must change if we want a stable base for the entire health system to feed off.

The term ‘out of sight, out of mind’, is once again ringing loud and clear for our desperate Pathology sector. Trust us when we say this oversight will show it’s ugly head for all the other medical specialities that rely on their clinical decisions from our expert pathology specialists. Our pathology workforce deserves to see a lot more hope than is being dished up in the preset environment.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZIMLS on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Shelly Palmer: Music Industry Hits Twitter To The Tune Of $250M

Twitter is facing a lawsuit from the NMPA, seeking more than $250M in damages for alleged copyright infringement. The NMPA, representing artists such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, argues that Twitter profits from the use of unlicensed music in user-generated content. More>>


Westpac: Sustainable Farm & Business Loans

Westpac has launched two new sustainable loans for farming and corporate business customers, including New Zealand’s first ever whole of farm sustainable loan. More>>


Greenpeace: Environmental Coalition Launches 10-Point Climate Action Plan

A coalition of over thirty organisations from across Aotearoa has come together to launch "Climate Shift," calling for urgent climate action from parties across the political spectrum in the lead-up to the election. More>>


Kantar: Air NZ Tops Corporate Reputation Index

ANZ has retained its place at the top of Kantar's Corporate Reputation Index for the ninth consecutive year, but Mitre 10 and PAK’nSAVE are hot on the national carrier’s heels, with Toyota & TVNZ close behind. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 