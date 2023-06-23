A Year's Rain In Just 6 Months

As at 2pm on Friday, MetService’s Gisborne Airport weather station had received 990.7mm so far this year, just 9.1mm less than their average annual rainfall, 999.8mm. With an additional burst of heavy rain on the way this evening, it’s a near certainty that Tairāwhiti /Gisborne will have had a years’ worth of rain within the first half of 2023. Tairāwhiti remains under a Red Warning until midday Sunday.

MetService Meteorologist Andrew James says, “We’re just shy of 6 months into 2023 and already several of our weather stations have recorded their annual average rainfall. Auckland Airport ticked over 1193mm this morning, 3mm beyond their annual norm, and Whenuapai has had 1270mm against an annual average of 1231mm. “

Napier Airport has seen 930mm so far in 2023, considerably more than the 789mm they’d see in a typical year. Hawke’s Bay remains under an Orange Rain Warning until 9pm Saturday.

These sodden soils in the northeast North Island mean the current rain is particularly problematic. This event has already seen road closures, landslips, rivers rising to warning level and surface flood disrupting travel through Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. Evacuations have occurred already near rivers which are dangerously high. MetService is monitoring the situation overnight and through the weekend, keeping the regional council and public informed of any updates.

Hawkes Bay’s soil is equally saturated and under an Orange warning. The prolonged heavy rain is likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Along with the Tairawhiti Red Warning, Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are in place for Southern Hawkes Bay, Southern Marlborough, and the ranges of Tasman, with Yellow Watches for Coromandel and the remainder of Hawkes Bay.

Stay up to date with information from your local Civil Defence along with MetService watches and warnings. Road closure information can be found at journeys.nzta.govt.nz however, people have been advised to avoid travel, if possible, in the area.

