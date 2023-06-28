Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Hot Biochar Projects Are Warming Up Winter

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Biochar Network New Zealand

The Biochar Network New Zealand’s campaign to increase the profile of biochar continues. A Carbon Rescue initiative stemming from the post-Gabrielle residue cleanup has helped facilitate the conversation on how to create value from biomass through the creation of biochar. Although public funding for the initiative is pending, a number of Network members all over the motu are demonstrating better ways of using excess biomass.

“With large volumes of biomass residues readily available to be converted to biochar, New Zealand is in a good position to develop innovative ways to get best value from biochar”, says Warrick Isaachsen, Chair of Biochar Network New Zealand Inc.

In Canterbury, the Biochar Network facilitated a workshop in collaboration with Pukaki Forestry Ltd to present the basics of biochar production and its applications. The project aims to demonstrate alternative methods to manage residues from wilding pine control and eradication. Further north in the Hutt Valley, Biochar Network member, The Good Carbon Farm was last month awarded a grant from Upper Hutt City Council to convert forestry slash into biochar for use in local community gardens.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and in areas affected by wildfires, the opportunity for biochar to be made from problematic organic resource streams has become increasingly obvious. The recent Ministerial inquiry into forestry slash and woody debris made multiple mentions of the potential of this harmful waste stream to be converted to biochar and used to remediate damaged land.

“Internationally, biochar-related carbon credits are traded on the multi-billion dollar voluntary carbon market. We welcome a review of the Emissions Trading Scheme to open the door for alternative, long-term carbon sequestering methods, such as biochar. By valuing the carbon sequestration of biochar, New Zealand can help provide the right market signals for forestry managers and owners to convert forestry residues into more valuable resources, even on challenging sites,” says Isaachsen.

In Marlborough last week, biochar was on the agenda at the Organic and Biodynamic Winegrowing Conference, and Network members and biochar specialists Soilpro and NZ Biochar Ltd were in attendance to engage with viticulturalists. The uptake of biochar from organic winegrowers in the region is on the rise, building on field trials established in collaboration with Marlborough Grape Growers Cooperative and Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology.

In Northland, the Whangārei Night Lights Festival next month will feature Crucibulum, a live biochar kiln created by artists Sally Howe and Robert Mignault as a large-scale, contemplative and immersive fire-sculpture. In the Waikato, a number of biochar project initiatives are in development, building on informal animal feed trials that have taken place over the past two years. And across the ditch, the Australia New Zealand Biochar Industry Group has launched a roadmap to guide the growth of local biochar production into a major industry by 2030.

As well as enjoying international recognition as one of few negative emissions technologies readily available to reverse climate change, biochar increases yield from plants, improves soil and water quality, and reduces fertiliser and irrigation dependency.

For more information about biochar, visit www.biochar.net.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Biochar Network New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


NIWA: Uncovering Deep Ocean Mysteries 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

Scientists have returned from a 14-day expedition to one of the most unexplored parts of the ocean. NIWA & Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers on the deep-water vessel Tangaroa deployed four autonomous robots, known as Deep Argo floats, along the Kermadec Trench in the southwest Pacific. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. The rules will need to change to enable innovation and alternatives to traditional single buyer and seller electricity models. More

Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More


JCN Newswire: Mitsubishi Establishes 'Green Hydrogen' Business in Europe

Eneco Diamond Hydrogen is a joint venture between MC & Eneco, an integrated energy company headquartered in Rotterdam. Interest in hydrogen is also growing in the US, Japan, and other Western & Asian nations looking for ways to both produce and use it more widely. More


BusinessNZ: Business Views For 2023 Election

The 2023 election will take place at a time of great change and businesses are calling for domestic policy settings that will ensure New Zealand’s success in a rapidly changing world.
More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 