Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Dinosaurs Of Patagonia Star At Te Papa This Summer

Saturday, 1 July 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Te Papa

Te Papa will be the only New Zealand venue for Dinosaurs of Patagonia – a blockbuster exhibition of recently-discovered dinosaur species featuring one of the biggest creatures ever to walk the planet: the 37-metre-long Patagotitan mayorum.

Excavated in 2014, these South American giants have been described by Sir David Attenborough as “one of the most extraordinary finds in the history of palaeontology.”

The exhibition from Argentina’s Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio will be at Te Papa from 16 December 2023 to 28 April 2024.

The immersive, interactive exhibition includes scientific casts of a dozen Patagonian dinosaurs. The precise replica skeletons are made using 3D scanning and offer unparalleled detail and scale.

Among them is the showstopping cast of one of the world’s biggest dinosaurs, the Patagotitan mayorum – a 37-metre-long herbivore weighing more than 14 elephants. The species was discovered after a sheep herder and his dog uncovered a massive bone in the Argentinian desert.

Alongside the casts are astonishing fossils, including one of the biggest dinosaur bones on the planet. This 2.4-metre-long femur (thigh bone) of the Patagotitan weighs in at half a ton.

Te Papa palaeontologist Dr Felix Marx, who has himself discovered several extinct species, says the exhibition is an extraordinary opportunity for New Zealanders.

“These Patagonian giants are some of the most important dinosaur discoveries of all time,” says Dr Marx.

“The sheer scale of these animals is mind-blowing, and they give us incredible new insights into dinosaur evolution.”

Dr Marx notes that these are the dinosaurs of the Southern Hemisphere, unlike the more well-known Northern Hemisphere dinosaurs.

“These dinosaurs once walked the continent of Gondwana, they are giants from our own backyard,” Dr Marx says.

Alongside the casts and fossils, the exhibition will be an immersive experience with family-friendly interactive elements created exclusively by Te Papa.

“Te Papa visitors expect a wow factor, and that’s exactly what this show will deliver,” says Te Papa Tumu Whakarae | Chief Executive Courtney Johnston.

“For so many people a love of dinosaurs sparks a lifelong love of science and learning.”

“We are so excited to bring this global sensation to Aotearoa,” Ms Johnston says.

Ticket prices and booking details will be announced later in the year. To register interest people can email Dinosaurs@tepapa.govt.nz

By the numbers

  • 37 metres, length of the Patagotitan mayorum from nose to tail
  • 57 tons, estimated weight of Patagotitan mayorum
  • 2.4 metres, length of the Patagotitan mayorum’s femur (thigh bone)
  • 12 scientific-quality casts
  • 17 fossils from Patagonia
  • 10 fossils from Aotearoa New Zealand
  • Oldest dinosaurs in the exhibition lived 230 million years ago, newest ones lived 66 million years ago
  • The exhibition features one of the world’s smallest dinosaurs, Manidens condorensis, about the size of a pūkeko and weighing 1kg.
  • The two previous dinosaur exhibitions at Te Papa are among our most popular ticketed exhibitions of all time:
    • 127,000 visitors, Tyrannosaurs, 2014/15, 6th most popular ticketed exhibition.
    • 104,000 visitors, Dinosaurs from China, 2003/4, 11th most popular ticketed exhibition.

About the Paleontological Museum Egidio Feruglio (MEF)

The Paleontological Museum Egidio Feruglio (MEF) is a one- of-a-kind centre for scientific activities based in the city of Trelew, in the Patagonia region of Argentina. Defined by a modern and unconventional design, MEF’s innovative work is reflected in its larger-than-life exhibitions and experiences that tell the story of the life forms that lived in Patagonia millions of years in the past.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Papa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Cheese Export Values Hit New Highs

Cheese exports rose 35% to $763M in the twelve months to May 2023, compared with the previous year reaching $3B, while exported cheese quantities rose 6.9% percent and the average price per kilo rose 26%. More


Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

A collaboration between Ara Ake & solarZero means 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 