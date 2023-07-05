Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SpaceOps NZ Takes Over AUT’s Warkworth Radio Astronomy Operation

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 2:40 pm
Press Release: SpaceOps

Robin McNeill, CEO of Invercargill based SpaceOps NZ, today announced that SpaceOps NZ had concluded negotiations to take over AUT’s radio astronomy operations at Spark’s Warkworth Satellite Earth Station, effective from 3rd July 2023.

By tuning into radio waves emitted by some of the most distant objects in the universe, the 12 metre AUT antenna at the station, purchased by SpaceOps NZ under the deal, is used to pinpoint New Zealand to within a couple of millimetres, Mr McNeill said. Its companion 30 metre diameter antenna, owned by Spark and to be operated by SpaceOps NZ, will continue to map the South Spiral Arm of the Milky Way.

As well as radio astronomy, the 30 metre antenna would be used to communicate with spacecraft in deep space. Some of these spacecraft are at the very outer limits of our Solar System.

SpaceOps NZ’s current core business has been providing telecommunications to spacecraft orbiting 400 to 600 kilometres above the Earth from its Awarua ground station facilities in Southland, established in 2008.

Mr McNeill acknowledged the tremendous work done by AUT academic and technical staff since the AUT radio astronomy operations began at Warkworth in 2008. He expressed his pleasure that all the AUT staff at the station have joined the SpaceOps NZ team.

Background

SpaceOps NZ is the trading name of Space Operations New Zealand Ltd. It is a council controlled trading organization, being a fully owned subsidiary of Southland Regional Development Agency Ltd.

AUT is the Auckland University of Technology.

AUT announced in October 2022 that it would close their Warkworth radio astronomy observatory and New Zealand's only major radio observatory, by Christmas 2022.

Since Christmas, MBIE has funded the operating costs for the observatory.

SpaceOps NZ has licenced the 30 metre antenna and the land from Spark.

SpaceOps NZ purchased AUT’s 12 metre antenna and associated equipment from AUT, which will continue to operate from Spark’s Warkworth Satellite Station.

4th July 2014 was the official launch of the 30 metre radio telescope as part of AUT’s Warkworth Radio Observatory.

