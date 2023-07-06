Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

EPA Changes Insecticide Rules To Combat Stink Bug Invasions

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority NZ

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved changes to the rules around how a neonicotinoid insecticide, Actara, can be used if the brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) invades New Zealand.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) applied to increase the use of Actara from four applications per year up to a maximum of eight in a single area, only in response to a serious BMSB incursion.

There are strict rules around its current use to control insect pests on kiwifruit, pipfruit, and potatoes.

The EPA has put in place additional controls for using the insecticide in a biosecurity response to BMSB. These rules aim to minimise any risks to the environment, particularly to pollinator insects.

"Neonicotinoid insecticides are harmful to bees and other pollinators. For this reason, when Actara is being used during an active biosecurity response to a BMSB incursion, we’ve restricted its use to spot spraying by MPI-approved biosecurity chemical operators," says Dr Shaun Presow, Hazardous Substances Reassessments Manager.

"Before an area can be sprayed, chemical operators must also inform owners, occupiers and iwi, and assess spray sites to identify sensitive areas and organisms."

To further reduce the potential impact on bees, all beehives must be moved from the area for at least three weeks after spraying.

BMSBs are one of the most serious biosecurity threats to New Zealand, with the potential to cost the economy $3.6 billion over 15 years. They can cause crop losses of 90 percent in a wide range of crops, including fruit trees, corn, kiwifruit and avocados.

The stink bugs are in more than 30 countries and have caused billions of dollars in economic losses to global agriculture.

While New Zealand has never had an established population of BMSBs, MPI has recently recorded a marked increase in the number of detections and interceptions at the border.

Most of the insects found have been dead, due to treatment requirements for imported cargo.

Risk analysis by MPI suggests that a BMSB incursion is most likely to occur in an urban area via shipping containers and their contents, new and used vehicles, and machinery.

Grounds for reassessing Actara use were based on significant new information about how effective it is in containing BMSB infestations.

Application to reassess the insecticide Actara | EPA

Editor’s notes:

- A New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) report produced in 2017 estimated that if BSMB were to become established in New Zealand it could result in a $3.6 billion drop in GDP by 2038. It predicted horticulture export values could fall by up to $4.2 billion over this period.

- If established, BMSB will settle in houses in warm, confined, dry spaces such as behind and in furniture and in wall and ceiling spaces, and in beds and clothes. Although they are not a direct threat to human health, they are known to have minor irritant effects for some individuals and release a strong and unpleasant odour if disturbed.

- A public consultation on this reassessment was held from 25 October 2022 until 20 January 2023. Eight submissions were received, with five in support and three opposed. A public hearing was also held in March 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Environmental Protection Authority NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More


NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Apiculture NZ: Top Honey Producers & Outstanding Achievements Honoured

Timaru-based Jarved Allan from The Mānuka Collective won the Supreme Award for the third year in a row, Kaimai Range Honey’s Jody Mitchell produced the crowd favourite, & forest entomologist Stephanie Sopow was awarded the Peter Molan trophy for exceptional contribution to apiculture science. More

Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More


Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 