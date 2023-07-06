Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A Wet Weekend Ahead For Some

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 2:03 pm
Press Release: MetService

A narrow ridge of high pressure provides a spell of fine and frosty weather for most of Aotearoa New Zealand today (Thursday) and on Friday. However, MetService is forecasting a rainy end to the week for northern and eastern parts of the country as a low pressure system and its associated fronts close in.

Central and southern regions wake to another cold and clear day on Friday, with frost expected for many areas south of Waikato. MetService Meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon says: “After a week of frosty mornings, overnight temperatures should rise for most of the country this weekend as wet and windy weather takes over. For Southland and Otago, however, those cold temperatures are expected to stick around into next week.”

A band of rain and strong northeasterly winds move across the North Island and western parts of the South Island on Friday, followed by a showery northwest flow. By Saturday, a low pressure centre develops on the front and spirals east of the North Island, and by the end of the weekend most corners of the country will have seen some wet weather.

The eastern parts of the North and South Islands will be the areas to watch this weekend, as some could see some heavier bouts of rain.

“While there is still some question as to exactly where the low centre will form, which will determine where the heaviest rain falls, the most likely areas will be along the eastern stretch of the country. Residents are encouraged to keep an eye on MetService.com as the situation develops,” Wotherspoon advises.

For those looking to spend their school holidays outdoors, Thursday and Friday morning are looking to have the best weather. There are also a few good days on the horizon next week as the low moves away.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More


NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Apiculture NZ: Top Honey Producers & Outstanding Achievements Honoured

Timaru-based Jarved Allan from The Mānuka Collective won the Supreme Award for the third year in a row, Kaimai Range Honey’s Jody Mitchell produced the crowd favourite, & forest entomologist Stephanie Sopow was awarded the Peter Molan trophy for exceptional contribution to apiculture science. More

Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More


Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 