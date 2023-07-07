Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Research Shows People Want An Active Part In Shaping The Future Of The Internet

Friday, 7 July 2023, 5:56 am
Press Release: Internet NZ

New research, released today by InternetNZ highlights a drive from diverse communities to be more active in shaping the future of the Internet.

The research report highlights voices of communities that often go unheard. It shares quotes from kōrero undertaken by researchers Making Everything Achievable and Toi Āria. InternetNZ says it offers insights that will provide essential input into their ongoing work to create a better Internet.

One research participant said, "We cannot divorce ourselves from this situation because this is how we live now. Our lives are intertwined with digital technology. We’re just connected now. Whether or not you’re a willing participant, you will be forced to participate unless you completely disassociate yourself from modern life."

Another research participant asked, "Can we start seeing ourselves not as Internet users but network shapers? We create platforms. I am shaping something, not only a user/consumer. We need more voice and power."

InternetNZ Chief Executive, Vivien Maidaborn, says the report shows how embedded the Internet has become in our daily lives. "It’s more important than ever for people to feel they have control over how the Internet is involved in their lives."

"We have a responsibility to listen to people - the users of the Internet. We need to think about what we, the Government, and big tech, can do to make the Internet accessible, available, and welcoming to diverse groups. This is essential so that individuals can not only use the Internet but influence it and see the benefits of it," says Maidaborn.

The report also shows that people negatively impacted by barriers to Internet access and the extremes of bigotry online, want to have a say in designing innovative solutions that fit their needs.

One research participant said, "A governing body that could create safety criteria would be useful. Otherwise disaster is coming. Or maybe we could pay a subscription to an Internet we could be sure was safe."

In one of our engagement hui, whānau shared their concerns about safe navigation, equitable access to connectivity and an aspiration that "In the future, Māori need to create our own Internet, to keep our own people safe. That’s what I want to see, a Māori Internet."

Maidaborn says that serving the New Zealand Internet community is what we do. "With this report, we can listen to the voices of the community. Their voices have to be foundational to our work. Plus, we hope that other groups with power and control will take their responsibility seriously. Technology providers, platforms, and governments need to listen to these important voices and think about what they could be doing better. Taking steps to ensure people are in control of how the Internet appears in their lives is a critical call to action," says Maidaborn.

Check out the findings on our website here: https://internetnz.nz/an-internet-that-benefits-people-results

InternetNZ and Te Kōmiti Whakauru are launching the report this Friday 7 July at Pātaka museum. To attend you can register here (limited spaces available):

https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/mapping-the-maori-tech-sector-and-an-internet-that-benefits-reports-launch-tickets-668004137357?fbclid=IwAR0S9Ule2RDSrIo0HV0znzi2Okq_kgIntpwLZb7hGOFQJaJI7GGdBwFFjPI

