Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Fascinating Finds From NIWA’s Annual Squid Survey

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 6:29 am
Press Release: NIWA

Rare and unusual sea creatures have been unveiled during an annual squid survey.

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed the Auckland University of Technology ‘Squid Squad’ - a team of scientists from the Lab for Cephalopod Ecology and Systematics - to unbox and categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country.

This year’s finds include a rarely collected scaled squid and spectacular hooked squids.

Professor Kat Bolstad from Auckland University of Technology led the survey. She says that each specimen is important in helping us preserve the deep ocean.

"For every animal we collect, we gain more knowledge on their biology, ecology, and habitat. We still have plenty of undescribed species and we know very little about the biology of many our deep-sea squids. We’re working to make sure each species can be reliably identified and has a name that accurately represents how it’s related to the others.

"From there, we can investigate individual species’ roles within their ecosystems, and where and when we might expect to encounter these animals. If we can clarify our local cephalopod biodiversity and its role within Southern Ocean ecosystems, we can protect them," said Professor Bolstad.

The waters around Aotearoa New Zealand host an extraordinary diversity of cephalopod species, with NIWA collecting and receiving many priceless specimens.

This year, the team unearthed spectacular large hooked squids, weighing about 15kg and sitting at 2m long, a Taningia - which has the largest known light organs in the animal kingdom - and a few species that remain very rare in collections worldwide, such as the ‘scaled’ squid Lepidoteuthis and the Batoteuthis skolops.

These specimens will be stored and preserved in the NIWA Invertebrate Collection for future study.

Collection Manager of the NIWA Invertebrate Collection Sadie Mills says she loves hosting the ALCES team.

"We affectionately call this event ‘Squid Christmas’ because it’s so exciting opening the boxes and seeing what treasures we’ve got. The enthusiasm from everyone is infectious. As the frozen cephalopods defrost and unfold, the team eagerly examine them to begin identifying and sampling.

"Some, like the light-organ-studded ‘jeweled squids’ and ‘warty hooked’ squids’, can be confirmed right away. Others must be thoroughly examined and may remain a ‘mystery squid’ pending more detailed investigations. Best still, we get to improve the scientific value of our collection with these new discoveries," said Sadie.

This year’s team included ALCES co-leader Dr Heather Braid, and PhD students Ryan Howard, Marina Maranzana, and Samuel Clough. Dr Thom Linley from The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa was also on hand to assist with outreach and record for the Deep-Sea Podcast.

For more highlights, check out the ALCES lab’s #SQXmas2023 posts on Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NIWA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Digitl: 2degrees To Retire 3G Mobile

New Zealand’s 3G chapter will finally draw to a close late in 2025 when 2degrees shuts down its network, following One New Zealand closing its network next August & Spark shuttering its service by the end of 2025 to reuse the spectrum for rural 5G. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 