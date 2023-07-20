Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

A Period Of Heavy Rain For Saturated Eastern Coasts

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting a shift in winds from westerly to easterly today and tomorrow with eastern coasts of the country set to see some wet weather in the next few days. The rain will affect vulnerable regions from Northland down to Hawkes Bay which are already under Heavy Rain Watches or Warnings.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says, “A broad area of low pressure currently west of the North Island will be the major driver of the weather over the next four days, pushing a band of heavy rain and strong northeasterlies over the upper North Island (including Gisborne) today and tomorrow.”

“The first match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park is likely to see fans dry at kick-off but in light rain by the final whistle. The main rainband is expected to cross Auckland soon after the game finishes, with a Heavy Rain Watch in force over the area from 8pm tonight, so be prepared for hazardous driving conditions if you have a longer commute home,” Clark warned.

Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are out for Gisborne and Coromandel starting tonight or tomorrow morning, with 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 100-150mm possible. This unwelcome rain could quickly cause surface flooding, slips and hazardous driving conditions so keep up to date with advice from your local emergency providers if you live in these areas.

As the low moves east of the North Island over the weekend the focus of the strong winds and heavy rain drifts south and becomes wider, affecting eastern regions from East Cape to Bluff. While the details for Saturday’s forecast from Gisborne to Christchurch all agree on some amount of rain, Sunday’s forecast is a lot more uncertain (see image below). Exactly where and how heavy the rain will be in the east varies significantly at present, so checking the forecast over the next couple days as these details become clearer is important.

It's not all rain and gloom, with western regions south of Taranaki looking to see a mostly dry few days, while the upper North Island will see a good clearance of the rain and an easing of the winds into the weekend. As always, for more details for your city or town head to metservice.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Foodstuffs: Pace Of Cost Increases Moderating, But A Long Road To Tame Record Inflation

Food prices have increased 12.5% for June 2023 compared to a year ago. The average product cost increase from suppliers to Foodstuffs co-operatives on the same product categories measured in the FPI basket was 9.0%, while the retail price increase from stores to Foodstuffs customers was 9.3% in June (down from 9.8% in May). More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

Imperial Brands: Black Market’s Share Of Smoked Tobacco Grows To 12.1%

The black market’s share of smoked tobacco in NZ has increased to 12.1% of all tobacco smoked (an increase from 11.5% in 2019), despite total consumption of smoked tobacco declining 31% over the same period. Total consumption of illicit tobacco declined slightly less at 27.3%. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More


Digitl: 2degrees To Retire 3G Mobile

New Zealand’s 3G chapter will finally draw to a close late in 2025 when 2degrees shuts down its network, following One New Zealand closing its network next August & Spark shuttering its service by the end of 2025 to reuse the spectrum for rural 5G. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 