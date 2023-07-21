Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
RenovoRx And Imugene Announce Collaboration To Deliver Oncolytic Virus Therapy Using Proprietary TAMP Platform

Friday, 21 July 2023, 6:16 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

  • Collaboration will explore trans-arterial delivery of Imugene's CF33 oncolytic virus utilizing RenovoRx's TAMP therapy platform
  • TAMP enables localized, targeted delivery of CF33 to difficult-to-access tumors, such as pancreatic and liver tumors.

Los Altos, CA and Sydney, AU, July 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - RenovoRx, Inc. ("RenovoRx") (Nasdaq: RNXT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies, and Imugene Ltd ("Imugene") (ASX: IMU), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced a strategic research collaboration to optimize the delivery of Imugene's oncolytic virus therapy with RenovoRx's TAMP (Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion) therapy platform for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors.

"We believe the synergy between RenovoRx's trans-arterial drug delivery system and our CF33 oncolytic virus platform has the potential to facilitate treatment of difficult-to-access cancers and help patients," said Leslie Chong, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Imugene.

"Our collaboration with Imugene is an important milestone for RenovoRx as we expand our pipeline from exclusively treating locally advanced disease to treating metastatic disease with immunotherapy," said Shaun Bagai, Chief Executive Officer, RenovoRx. "We look forward to combining our proprietary TAMP platform with Imugene's CF33 oncolytic virus with the goal of optimizing clinical benefits for patients."

As part of the collaboration, Imugene and RenovoRx will investigate the ability to administer Imugene's CF33 oncolytic virus technology with RenovoRx's TAMP therapy platform. The ability to treat difficult-to-access tumours, such as pancreatic and liver cancers, by delivering CF33 trans-arterially may be valuable to cancer patients compared to traditional administration methods where dense fibrous tissue and lack of blood vessels supplying the tumours have been shown to limit therapy uptake.

The TAMP platform is designed to ensure precise therapeutic delivery to a target tissue. In previous studies, the proprietary platform demonstrated a 100-fold (two orders of magnitude) increase in local tissue concentration with TAMP compared to conventional IV delivery as well as advantages compared to off-the-shelf intra-arterial (IA) delivery. TAMP's unique approach to treatment delivery offers the potential to increase an oncology therapy's efficacy, improve safety, and widen its therapeutic window by focusing its distribution uniformly in target tissue.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its TAMP therapy platform technology.

About Imugene (ASX: IMU)

Imugene Limited is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing a range of new and novel immunotherapies that seek to activate the immune system of cancer patients to treat and eradicate tumors. Imugene's unique platform technologies seek to harness the body's immune system against tumors, potentially achieving a similar or greater effect than synthetically manufactured monoclonal antibody and other immunotherapies. Imugene's product pipeline includes multiple immunotherapy B-cell vaccine candidates and an oncolytic virotherapy (CF33) aimed at treating a variety of cancers in combination with standard of care drugs and emerging immunotherapies such as CAR T's for solid tumors. Imugene is supported by a leading team of international cancer experts with extensive experience in developing new cancer therapies with many approved for sale and marketing for global markets.

Imugene's vision is to help transform and improve the treatment of cancer and the lives of the millions of patients who need effective treatments. This vision is backed by a growing body of clinical evidence and peer-reviewed research. Imugene is well funded and resourced, to deliver on its commercial and clinical milestones. Together with leading specialists and medical professionals, Imugene believes its immuno-oncology therapies will become foundation treatments for cancer. Imugene's goal is to ensure that Imugene and its shareholders are at the forefront of this rapidly growing global market.

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted combination therapies for high unmet medical needs. The Company's proprietary Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (TAMP™) therapy platform is designed to bypass traditional systemic delivery methods and ensure precise therapeutic delivery to a target tissue, while minimizing a therapy's systemic toxicities. RenovoRx's unique approach to drug-delivery offers the potential for increased treatment safety, tolerance, and wider therapeutic windows. The Company's lead product candidate, RenovoGem™, combines gemcitabine with the company's patented delivery system and is regulated by FDA under its 505(b)2 pathway. RenovoGem is currently in a Phase III clinical trial (TIGeR-PaC) for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer, where it observed a 6-month median Overall Survival benefit and 65% reduction in adverse events at its interim analysis by delivering a generic chemotherapy alone. RenovoRx is committed to transforming the lives of patients by delivering innovative solutions to change the current paradigm of cancer care. For more information, visit www.renovorx.com. Follow RenovoRx on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

