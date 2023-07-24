Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Four Plant & Food Research Staff Recognised With Awards From Science Institute

Monday, 24 July 2023, 11:08 am
Press Release: Plant and Food Research

Four scientists from Plant & Food Research have been recognised for their contributions to the primary sector with awards from the New Zealand Institute of Agricultural and Horticultural Science (NZIAHS).

Fruit crop physiologist and Honorary Fellow of Plant & Food Research, Dr Stuart Tustin, received the Institute’s premier award, the Jubilee Medal. This recognises individuals who’ve made an outstanding contribution to primary industry science. Over his almost 40 year career Dr Tustin, based in Hawke’s Bay, has helped drive the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the horticultural sector, particularly the apple and pear industries. His most recent achievement has been conceiving and leading the development of a totally new orchard design, narrow-row planar cordons. The new system enables more incoming light to be captured by the fruit trees by reducing the spacing between tree rows. This is in the early stages of industry adoption and will significantly increase yields per hectare in the country’s already highly productive apple orchards.

Te Puke based principal fruit crop scientist, Dr Grant Thorp has been made a Fellow of the institute, in recognition of his sustained and outstanding service to the horticultural industry, which spans 43 years. Starting in 1980 with New Zealand’s kiwifruit and feijoa industries, he is now also internationally recognised for research on almond, feijoa, avocado, kiwiberry and macadamia with regular invitations to collaborate with these industries in Australia, Europe and North and South America.

The NZIAHS Emerging Scientist Award for 2023 was received by plant molecular physiologist Dr Simona Nardozza. Dr Nardozza has taken a multidisciplinary approach to develop knowledge of how kiwifruit vines and fruit store sugars for energy and growth. This has helped answer questions around the accumulation of starch in fruit which underpins the current ‘Taste’ programme run by kiwifruit marketer Zespri. Her work has also led to an understanding of the role of carbohydrates in the development of red pigmentation in kiwifruit. Dr Nardozza is now a Senior Scientist and Science Team Leader for Vine Performance at Plant & Food Research, based in Auckland.

Scientist Kris Kramer-Walter received the NZIAHS Postgraduate Award. Mr Kramer-Walter joined Plant & Food Research’s Fruit Crops Physiology team in Te Puke as a Research Associate in 2016. Since then he has overseen several large on-orchard kiwifruit projects for Zespri, including studies on key topics such as understanding and reducing variation in fruit quality and identifying alternative bud break enhancers to maintain vine productivity. Mr Kramer-Walter has been lead author on several complex reports, translated the results into grower articles and is often requested to present results to growers and the wider kiwifruit industry. He is currently completing his PhD and will use the NZIAHS award to present some of his findings at the 7th International Plant Dormancy Symposium in Perth in September.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Plant and Food Research on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 