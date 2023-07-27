Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Finally, A Fine Weekend

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 12:58 pm
Press Release: MetService

The last of the wild weather from the past week fizzles out on Friday as a narrow ridge builds over the country, with MetService forecasting a fine weekend across much of Aotearoa. Unfortunately, there’s still a bit of weather to get through before then.

A cold front quickly makes its way up the North Island Thursday afternoon, stormy conditions are expected along both coasts and residents in these areas should beware of a periods of gusty winds and heavier showers.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor says: “This is a fast-moving front, so any impacts should be brief. If you’re attending tonight’s football game in Hamilton, the worst will have passed before kick-off”.

Southwesterlies will strengthen about central New Zealand into the evening, and a Strong Wind Watch is in place for Wairarapa (south of Featherston), Wellington, and the Kaikōura Coast from 8pm tonight until 6am Friday morning. Due to the persistent southwesterly flow over the last week, MetService has also issued swell warnings along the east coast of the South Island and the lower North Island, with a peak of nine metres in the far south this afternoon, and four to five metres about Wellington and Cook Strait tonight.

A building ridge settles conditions for most of the country on Friday, clearing skies, calming seas, easing winds, and in turn dropping temperatures on Saturday morning. With the exception of a few showers about western parts of Aotearoa, Saturday will be a dry, blue-sky day – and it’ll be much the same on Sunday.

O’Connor details: “A weak trough moves up the west coast of the South Island on Sunday morning, but there’s very little oomph behind it. Over in the east, it’ll be a Dunner stunner ahead of the Football Ferns final group match on Sunday night.”

Overall, a calmer and clearer weekend ahead weather wise – keep up with our forecasts for full details wherever you are in Aotearoa.

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


QV: Rapidly Rising Building Costs Have Slowed In 2023

The average cost of building a home in New Zealand’s main centres is up 9.5% annually, but price rises have slowed markedly compared to a 20.9% annual increase at the same time last year and an 11.3% annual increase to December 2023. More


AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More

Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More

