Seasonal Climate Outlook: August - October

Highlights:

- El Niño Alert criteria continued to be met during July

- Wind speeds look to be stronger than normal, particularly across the South Island and lower North Island

- Occasional heavy rainfall is forecast for the South Island and western North Island during the second half of August

- Temperatures will be near average for most but westerly winds will bring warm air into the region from Australia at times

- Soil moisture levels will be near or below normal for most

A live stream will take place today at 12:30pm: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2307/SCO_August_2023.pdf

© Scoop Media

