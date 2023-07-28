Seasonal Climate Outlook: August - October
Highlights:
- El Niño Alert criteria continued to be met during July
- Wind speeds look to be stronger than normal, particularly across the South Island and lower North Island
- Occasional heavy rainfall is forecast for the South Island and western North Island during the second half of August
- Temperatures will be near average for most but westerly winds will bring warm air into the region from Australia at times
- Soil moisture levels will be near or below normal for most
A live stream will take place today at 12:30pm: https://www.facebook.com/NIWAWeather/live
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2307/SCO_August_2023.pdf