Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Toka Tū Ake EQC Awards $4.5m To Universities For Natural Hazard Research Boost

Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:59 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

Ten university research teams have been awarded a combined $4.5 million funding from Toka Tū Ake EQC, to boost Aotearoa New Zealand’s understanding of natural hazards and the effects on our communities.

The research topics include ways to build more resilient buildings, land use planning for climate change, mapping areas which could suffer severe rainfall in the near future and investigating what’s getting in the way of people getting better prepared for natural hazards.

Head of Research for Toka Tū Ake Dr Natalie Balfour says the university research programme supports a large number of students and early-career researchers, as well as making a difference for Aotearoa, “Funding is based on the delivery of a three-year research programme, which aligns with the Toka Tū Ake research priorities, including building resilience, reducing the impacts of natural hazards and building stronger homes in less risky places.

“This year we published our latest Research Priorities Investment Statement, giving researchers clarity on what research areas are important to Toka Tū Ake.”

The long-standing university research funding programme is designed to help PhD and masters’ students develop skills under the guidance of a leading scientist in their field, helping the next generation of scientists continue to build on our collective natural hazard knowledge.

The successful research topics include resilient buildings, further understanding risks, education, helping empower people and research into smarter land use. The programmes are funded from 1 January 2024 and run through to 31 December 2026.

As well as supporting multiple students and early career researchers, these projects will help make a difference for Aotearoa. The last round of programmes helped further research in developing the resilience of marae and infrastructure, contributed towards the National Seismic Hazard Model (which estimates earthquakes across the motu) and helped to improve national practices for engineers.

“We’ve provided funding to tertiary institutions across Aotearoa New Zealand to help support natural hazard research and resilience since the 1990s and it continues to play an important role in helping us make a difference for people.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has many world-leading researchers, and we received a number of great applications. The variety is incredible and I’m looking forward to seeing what they learn, and how it develops our shared understanding and resilience, so that everyone from families to decision-makers can plan more effectively and be more prepared,” concludes Dr Balfour.

For a full list of the successful applicants, see below.

Project titleLead researcher and contact details
Robust and low-damage structural design for housingAssociate Professor Richard Henry ,
University of Auckland
Engineering for stronger homes and better land in Aotearoa New Zealand

Associate Professor Liam Wotherspoon,

University of Auckland

Assessment and Mitigation of Liquefaction Hazards

Professor Misko Cubrinovski,

University of Canterbury

Resilience to Earthquake and Landslide Multi-HazardsDr Timothy Stahl, University of Canterbury
Next-generation seismic hazard analysis for NZProfessor Brendon Bradley, University of Canterbury
Advancing national and community-based public education for impactful change

Associate Professor Julia Becker,

Massey University

Understand the risk tolerance of hapū and iwi to natural hazards

Professor Regan Potangaroa,

Massey University

Toka Tū Ake EQC Research Programme in Earthquake Seismology and Tectonic Geodesy

Professor John Townend,

Victoria University of Wellington

Developing an agent-based land-use modelling approach to understand future multi-hazard urban risk profilesProfessor Iain White, University of Waikato
How misleading are past experiences when planning for future record-shattering rainfall extremes?Dr Luke J. Harrington, University of Waikato

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 