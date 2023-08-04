No Trial Runs For Wellington Biotech Company – They’re Ready To Take New Zealand’s Clinical Research To The World
New Zealand may be small, but Julie Jones, CEO and founder of clinical research organisation BioValeo, thinks it has the potential to be mighty on the world’s biotech stage.
“We have a well-established research
community, combined with a patient pool that is
underutilised for clinical trials. We’re also fast to set
up and cost competitive, and we have built a solid
reputation for delivering really high-quality data,”
explains Jones.
“Patients in New Zealand
tend to be healthier but have run out of treatment options
sooner, as there aren’t as many lines of treatment here as
there are in other countries – resulting in good
participant retention rates on our
trials.”
Jones believes it is important
that New Zealand positions itself to attract large and small
pharma and biotech organisations to these shores, while also
supporting and enabling small homegrown biotech businesses
to develop their products.
“One of our
main aims is to help New Zealand companies get their biotech
studies to the trial phase, and then guide them through
that. Clinical trials are incredibly complicated. We’re
here to take them from start to finish, or even just provide
assistance for the areas they aren’t adequately set up
for.”
In 2022, BioValeo received a
Callaghan Innovation grant and financial investment through
Bridgewest Ventures, which has provided a one-year runway
for the organisation to establish
itself.
Jones and her team have spent the
last six to nine months designing and developing the
operational side of the organisation before welcoming their
first official clients over the line – which has proved to
be a bit of a balancing act.
“It’s a
chicken-and-egg situation. We need to have a variety of
systems, documents and standard operating procedures in
place in order to run a study. Alongside this, we need to
engage in marketing activities to be sure that the work will
come through.”
While New Zealand has a
great deal going for it in terms of its biotech agility and
capabilities, some areas are lagging. One of the biggest
hurdles facing Jones is that the Australian research and
development tax incentives appear more achievable than New
Zealand’s. She hopes that changes may be implemented, but
in the meantime, one of her responsibilities is to help
international sponsors see the value and potential in New
Zealand.
“We can often open and run studies faster in New Zealand, which can result in New Zealand being more cost-effective than other countries.”