“TawakiCam” To Offer A Glimpse Into Enigmatic Lives Of Fiordland Penguins, Crowdfunding Campaign Reaches Midway Point

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Tawaki Project

“TawakiCam” to Offer a Glimpse into the Enigmatic Lives of Fiordland penguins, Crowdfunding Campaign Reaches Midway Point

Tawaki/Fiordland penguins are about to join the ranks of New Zealand wildlife that can be observed virtually in their natural habitat. Drawing inspiration from the success of the Royal Albatross Cam, the Tawaki Project, which has been working with the enigmatic species since 2014, is looking at establishing live video streams from one of their study colonies in Milford Sound/Piopiotahi in 2024. The video streams promise to redefine wildlife observation, providing an authentic look into the lives of the only crested penguin species not breeding on remote subantarctic islands.

Nature enthusiasts and penguin aficionados worldwide are now closer than ever to gaining unprecedented insight into the daily routines of tawaki penguins, affectionately known as the "jungle penguins," in their lush rain forest habitat in southern New Zealand. Through the TawakiCam, viewers can challenge conventional perceptions by witnessing these captivating creatures amidst vibrant greenery, a far cry from the stereotypical icy landscapes often associated with penguins.

The distinguished naturalist and narrator, Sir David Attenborough, introduced the world to the tawaki through the acclaimed nature documentary "Our Planet II". The recently released Netflix documentary spotlighted the unique behaviours and habitats of these crested penguins, further enhancing their allure.

Reflecting on this, Thomas Mattern, co-leader of the Tawaki Project, commented, "TawakiCam serves as a natural extension of this documentary, offering an ongoing opportunity for people to connect with and appreciate the remarkable lives of these captivating creatures."

At the core of the Tawaki Project's mission is a dedication to conserving and safeguarding tawaki penguins, a species at home within New Zealand's lush rain forests. The establishment of the TawakiCam represents a significant step in amplifying awareness and understanding of these captivating birds, shedding light on their behaviour, social interactions, and the challenges they face in their unique habitat.

The ongoing crowdfunding campaign, hosted on https://tawaki.cam, has already reached the halfway mark towards its goal. This milestone signifies the collective commitment of supporters who have rallied behind the Tawaki Project's initiative to develop, install, and maintain the TawakiCam system. Contributions from individuals, organizations, and wildlife enthusiasts play a pivotal role in realizing this groundbreaking endeavour, offering a rare glimpse into the lives of tawaki penguins in their natural habitat.

As the campaign progresses, the Tawaki Project invites all interested parties to participate in this undertaking, fostering a deeper connection with nature and bolstering collective conservation efforts.

For further information about the Tawaki Project and the ongoing TawakiCam crowdfunding campaign, please visit https://tawaki.cam.

About The Tawaki Project

The Tawaki Project is a dedicated initiative backed by the charitable Tawaki Trust focused on the conservation and protection of tawaki/Fiordland penguins in their natural habitat. Comprising a team of passionate researchers and conservationists, the project aims to deepen public awareness and understanding of these remarkable birds through extensive research and education programmes as well as innovative initiatives like the TawakiCam. By fostering connections between humans and wildlife, the Tawaki Project strives to promote a shared commitment to preserving these unique crested penguins and their biodiverse rain forest environment.

