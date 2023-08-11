Barenbrug Team Earns Plant Breeder Arable Award

Barenbrug New Zealand Plant Breeding Team was presented the Plant Breeder/Researcher Award by the NZ Plant Breeding & Research Association (PBRA) during last night’s 2023 Arable Awards ceremony held in Christchurch.

The breeding team was recognised for their contribution to crop development and the impact on seed quality and yield.

Courtney Inch, head of research and development at BarenbrugNZ, said the award validates thebreeding work doneover many years. He also acknowledged the other finalist, Plant & Food Research.

The work of allother plant breedersadds to the strength of plant breeding in New Zealand and helps keep our agriculture sector at the forefront,Courtney adds.

PBRA general manager Thomas Chin said plant breeding is the starting point for the arable/seed industry and relies on the skills of many talented individuals as they strive to meet the needs of farmers and growers. Their positive contributions mean a more productive and profitable primary industry and ultimately NZ Inc.

Plant breeders underpin the arable sector generating $800 millionin annual sales,including $245 millionfrom exports.

Bringing a new seed variety to market can take many years from concept to commercialisation, often around a decade or so. And what the new variety will bring may include improved yield, persistence, climate tolerance or resistance to disease and insects, and these traits are in the main driven by customer demand.

The inaugural Plant Breeder/Researcher Award was sponsored by the PBRA to recognise individuals or breeding teams whose work makes outstanding contributions to the arable/pastoral industry and the advancement of plant breeding.

© Scoop Media

