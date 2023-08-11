Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Barenbrug Team Earns Plant Breeder Arable Award

Friday, 11 August 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: NZ Plant Breeding and Research Association

Barenbrug New Zealand Plant Breeding Team was presented the Plant Breeder/Researcher Award by the NZ Plant Breeding & Research Association (PBRA) during last night’s 2023 Arable Awards ceremony held in Christchurch.

The breeding team was recognised for their contribution to crop development and the impact on seed quality and yield.

Courtney Inch, head of research and development at BarenbrugNZ, said the award validates thebreeding work doneover many years. He also acknowledged the other finalist, Plant & Food Research.

The work of allother plant breedersadds to the strength of plant breeding in New Zealand and helps keep our agriculture sector at the forefront,Courtney adds.

PBRA general manager Thomas Chin said plant breeding is the starting point for the arable/seed industry and relies on the skills of many talented individuals as they strive to meet the needs of farmers and growers. Their positive contributions mean a more productive and profitable primary industry and ultimately NZ Inc.

Plant breeders underpin the arable sector generating $800 millionin annual sales,including $245 millionfrom exports.

Bringing a new seed variety to market can take many years from concept to commercialisation, often around a decade or so. And what the new variety will bring may include improved yield, persistence, climate tolerance or resistance to disease and insects, and these traits are in the main driven by customer demand.

The inaugural Plant Breeder/Researcher Award was sponsored by the PBRA to recognise individuals or breeding teams whose work makes outstanding contributions to the arable/pastoral industry and the advancement of plant breeding.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
ComCom: Microsoft Cleared To Buy Activision

The Commerce Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft Corporation to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard. Both companies develop, publish, and distribute video games for personal computer, gaming consoles, and mobile platforms. More


ComCom: Retail Payment System Regulation To Deliver $105M In Business Savings

The Commerce Commission says businesses will save an estimated $105M each year by a reduction in fees to accept Mastercard & Visa payments, savings expected to be sustained and flow through to Kiwis over time. More


Science Media Centre: Race To Validate Superconductor Claim

South Korean scientists claim to have created a room-temperature superconductor, which could could revolutionise nearly anything that uses electricity or magnets, but many experts are still skeptical. More

Hugh Grant: Why Cybersecurity Guidelines Are Evolving

A decade ago, it was common to find the recommendation that we should change our passwords on a regular basis. Nowadays, this is discouraged. In fact, many cybersecurity recommendations have changed & continue to change. Why is this the case & how can we keep up with the latest recommendations? More


Venkat Raman: Financial Literacy Teaches Young Kiwis Self-Management

A Massey study has found improved financial literacy is enabling young Kiwis to manage money matters with more confidence and less outside. It also found young respondents are achieving greater awareness of financial products such as KiwiSaver and insurance policies in money management. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 