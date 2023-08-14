Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ergozyme NZ Microbial Spray Trial Shows Massive Boost In Pasture Production

Monday, 14 August 2023, 10:24 am
Press Release: Ergozyme NZ

Product Increases Pasture Growth With No Loss In Quality

A recent trial of a revolutionary microbial plant spray on New Zealand farms has shown a significant increase in pasture production while maintaining quality.

Micromix Aqua Ergo Plus - a powerful and effective crop spray that enhances the soil’s microbiology - decomposes organic matter, nitrates, phosphates and minerals in the soil, enriching the soil and facilitating plant uptake of nutrients.

Ergo Plus is ideal for farmers and growers looking for organic alternative and regenerative farming products.

To show how effective Ergo Plus is in boosting pasture production, a trial was set up at three farms in Reporoa between October 2022 and April 2023.

One was a sheep and beef farm, while the other two were dairy farms. Five hectares were treated on each farm, on paddocks divided into halves.

Half of a paddock was treated with a single application of Ergo Plus, and the other half was left untreated.

The ryegrass was measured using a plate metre, which measures the production of grass in kilograms of dry matter (pasture growth) per hectare.

The results were impressive: after 212 days, the treated pasture produced on average an extra 8-9 kgs of dry matter per hectare per day, compared with the untreated pasture.

On average this could realise an extra two to three tonnes of dry matter production per hectare per year.

With such a significant increase in production, a corresponding decrease in the quality of the grass might be expected.

Herbage testing conducted during the trial showed otherwise when comparing results between treated and untreated pasture.

With the increase in pasture production, a decrease in the quality of the grass might be expected.

However, Ergozyme NZ CEO Wium Mostert says the trial showed otherwise.

“Herbage testing was conducted during the trial and the results were clear when comparing treated and untreated pasture. It was clearly evident that while Ergo Plus enhanced pasture growth, quality remained the same.”

Mr Mostert says Ergo Plus is compatible with other products you might spray on your pasture, saving a considerable amount of time and money.

“Farmers can include Ergo Plus with any fertilisers, effluent, or other products you spray, and it will still work wonders. What’s more, it can enhance those other products to help them work more effectively.”

Evidence from other countries has shown farmers can save up to 30% in fertiliser costs by applying Ergo Plus.

Not only is Ergo Plus extremely effective at boosting production, it’s easy to apply.

Just one application per year is enough to replenish the soil’s microbiology and improve pasture growth.

Visit Ergozyme NZ to learn more about this revolutionary product.

About Ergozyme NZ

Ergozyme NZ is a nationwide distributor of natural, eco-friendly and safe farming products. Our

regenerative agriculture

products have been proven to be incredibly effective. Aside from being easy to use, they provide farmers with a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional farm treatments. Best of all they are natural, eco-friendly and safe to use around livestock and people.

