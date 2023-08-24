Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Cold End To An Already Chilly August

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 12:41 pm
Press Release: MetService

A ridge of high pressure remains over the country, bringing settled conditions for the rest of the working week. However, a few showers will affect the upper North Island and the Far South, but for much of Aotearoa New Zealand it’s light winds, clear skies and cold nights. From this weekend MetService is however, forecasting a cold end to an already chilly month as winds tip to the southwest.

It will be another calm, cold and frosty start on Saturday morning for many with areas of low cloud and fog about.

MetService Meteorologist Amy Loots says, “If you’re out early for Saturday morning sports, or in Hawke’s Bay for the marathon, wrap up warm as it’ll be a chilly start, but the sun should come out by mid-morning and warm things up.”

A series of fronts are expected to move up the lower South Island on Saturday, bringing rain to Westland, Southland, and Otago. The fronts weaken as they push further north and onto the North Island on Sunday, however, is Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

“While there is minimal risk of severe weather associated with these fronts, there may be snow fall about some higher roads, especially on Sunday so make sure to stay up to date with the relevant forecasts,” Loots said.

Following the fronts, a cold showery southwest flow spreads over the country and persists into next week. With these cold temperatures, this month is shaping up to be the coldest August in more than a decade for Auckland. This comes off the back of three warmer than average winters in the city of sails, driven by La Niña sitting on top of an underlying warming climate. Note that a cooler spring is a characteristic response to a shift to El Niño here in Aotearoa New Zealand

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


Fred Russo:
Over Half Of Parents Won’t Allow Children To Use AI For Schoolwork

A new survey has found that Kiwi parents, many of whom already feel their children are too addicted to screens, now face a new challenge from AI chatbots - the ease with which they can be used for completing schoolwork. More


EARTHDAY: Global Wave To Halt Plastic Production

People seldom think of water when they think of plastics, but making a plastic water bottle requires six times as much water as the bottle itself contains. With over five trillion pieces of plastic floating around in our oceans, the dire repercussions of pollution on all marine life are impossible to ignore. More

Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 