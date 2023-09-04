Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Kākā Calls Spike As Bird Count Hits 25 Years

Monday, 4 September 2023, 10:27 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

A doubling of kākā – drawn to mass flowering of native mistletoe – was a highlight of the annual bird count in the Landsborough valley last summer.

The large native parrots joined the growing number of forest birds tallied as the Department of Conservation’s long-running bird monitoring programme marked 25 years.

Data shows eight native bird species have steadily increased in number over this time, while six other species remain stable. Overall native birdlife has more than doubled in this remote beech forest-clad valley.

DOC Principal Scientist Colin O’Donnell says it’s good news and evidence the approach to managing introduced predators is working well.

“The Landsborough is a showcase for how forests and wildlife respond when rats, stoats and possums are effectively managed long-term.

“Kākā were the standout in the most recent results with numbers doubling from the previous year – no doubt attracted by the mistletoe which was flowering in big splashes of red across the valley.

“Native birds are continuing to increase including species like pīpipi/brown creeper, tītitipounamu/ rifleman and kākāriki/yellow-crowned parakeet – 25 years on from when we first started counting them here,” says Colin O’Donnell.

Mistletoe, which is highly attractive to possums, has also been monitored over the past 20 years. Results show there are healthy populations of both red and scarlet mistletoe with little evidence of possum browse.

Kākā eat nectar, as well as fruit, seeds and insects, and are known to congregate when forest trees such as rātā or mistletoe flower.

Counts for the most common bird, mohua/yellowhead, appear to be flattening out with similar numbers over the past three years (485 in 2022, 517 in 2021 and 485 in 2020). This may mean they have reached ‘carrying capacity’ in this part of the valley, and additional birds are dispersing down valley and into the Haast and nearby valleys.

The Landsborough is a stronghold for mohua and likely to support more than 2000 birds.

Predator control began in 1994 in the Landsborough and has since expanded to include extensive trapping and aerial applications of 1080 when rat numbers increase (seven treatments since 1998 – the last one in 2019). It’s a priority area for DOC’s national predator control programme.

Replacement of the aging trap network with 280 new double-trap boxes is just about complete – the work of redeployed South Westland tourism workers funded through Jobs for Nature. These traps should last 20 years.

Background information

DOC’s team of bird experts spend several days in early summer each year doing 5-minute bird counts at 174 stations in the Landsborough. Together they have counted about 106,000 birds since the monitoring began.

Bird species steadily increasing over 25 years are mohua/yellowhead, tuī, bellbird/korimako, brown creeper/pīpipi, rifleman/tītitipounamu, grey warbler/riroriro, fantail/pīwakawaka and yellow-crowned parakeet/kākāriki.

Kākā, kea, tomtit/ngirungiru, wood pigeon/kererū, New Zealand falcon/kārearea and shining cuckoo/pīpīwharauroa have remained stable or are increasing at a slow rate.

Two species – silvereye/tautou and long-tailed cuckoo/koekoeā – have declined. Greater competition for nectar from tuī and bellbird may have suppressed silvereye numbers. Long-tailed cuckoo migrates to the Pacific islands each winter and may be being affected by conditions there.

Introduced birds have also declined as native birds have increased.

Scarlet and red mistletoe (Peraxilla colensoi and P. tetrapetala) grow on beech trees and rely on their hosts for water and nutrients. They are listed as ‘At Risk – Declining’ and ‘Conservation Dependent’, respectively.

Landsborough valley bird monitoring

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 