The Rise Of Spatial Computing Technology

Many parts of our daily lives are being transformed by the rapid advancement of technology. With the advent of spatial computing, this trend will only be exacerbated. This tech has the ability to track a user’s movements in real-time and change the virtual settings they are experiencing accordingly. The very way that we perceive and interact with reality may change, and the lines between the digital and physical worlds will be blurred. Spatial computing has the potential to drastically enhance our entertainment, communication, work, education, and healthcare.

There are different options in the field of spatial computing that offer varying degrees of immersion. Augmented reality (AR) is the least immersive version that merely adds a layer of digital elements to the user's field of vision. An example of an AR device is Lumus' Z-Lens. Mixed reality (MR) is more complex, as this technology has the ability to allow the digitally-generated elements to interact with the physical world. Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro are two examples of mixed reality (MR), which offer a more realistic virtual experience. Full virtual reality (VR), on the other hand, entirely immerses users in a digitally created reality.

As spatial computing technology continues to develop, more gadgets incorporating it are entering the market. According to estimates, 1.4 billion devices will have AR capabilities by 2024. Additionally, the size of these devices is decreasing. Someday, spatial computing may even be built into contact lenses, doing away with the need for bulky goggles. Spatial computing has many professional uses, such as Augmedics for superimposing anatomically accurate spinal placements on patients to improve surgery outcomes and VRPilot for testing training pilots' flying prowess.

This technology is driven by consumer demand as well, which spans a wide collection of uses. 49% of consumers have expressed interest in AR technology for gaming, 33% for workouts, and 28% for shopping.This technology is predicted to become even more prevalent in the future. It will have a substantial impact on a number of areas of life, including work, play, education, and health. Even a decrease in smartphone use could result from the adoption of near-to-eye spatial computing displays. Smartphone usage has dropped by 14% globally, while global sales of AR glasses have risen by 45%.

Spatial computing has the potential to completely restructure our workplaces by allowing for more mobility and global communication while decreasing the need for office spaces. For example, it may be able to enable holographic calls from any location. Projects will also be able to be built without the need for a keyboard or a display, meaning work can be completely remote. Real-time language translation during calls could facilitate global business deals and communication.

Our entertainment experiences will likely become more integrated with the digital world. Users will be able to explore a massive metaverse within virtual games and interact with thousands of other players. They will be endlessly entertained by the ability to customize their avatars, explore these virtual worlds, and participate in any activities that their imagination can conjure out while still experiencing real-world physical sensations. Spatial audio and glasses will create a truly immersive gaming experience.

Education and healthcare will benefit greatly as well. Within a physical classroom, students can virtually visit historical locations and landmarks, which can help to enhance their understanding of the material they are learning. They will be able to take digital notes that can be accessed from anywhere. In healthcare, there will be an improved collection and accessibility of biometric data. Patients will be provided with real-time health information like calorie counts, step counts, and pulse readings. Personalized patient care and real-time diagnosis may become the norm.

