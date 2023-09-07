Weather Clearing Ahead Of Warm Weekend

A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring fine weather to most places on Friday and Saturday, with MetService also predicting warm daytime temperatures through the weekend. However, temperatures are forecast to take a dive on Monday following the passage of a rain-bearing front.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little comments, “Clear skies are forecast across much of Aotearoa/New Zealand to start the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure moves onto the country from the Tasman Sea on Friday, then remains near our shores on Saturday. An easterly wind flow will bring some cloud and a few light showers to northern and eastern parts of the North Island.”

Daytime temperatures are forecast to climb into the high teens or early twenties through the weekend, with inland parts of central and southern New Zealand likely to be warmest.

The high shuffles away to the east on Sunday, allowing a cold front to move onto the South Island from the Tasman Sea.

Little says, “A front preceded by moist northerlies is expected to bring showers to northern and western regions on Sunday, then a period of rain to Fiordland and Westland, which could be heavy for a time. The northerly wind flow means warm temperatures will prevail, especially in eastern regions.”

The front then moves north on Monday, bringing a period of rain to all those in the west of the country, and a few showers farther east. The front is followed by a cold and showery westerly flow, dropping temperatures and bringing snow to low levels over southern New Zealand.

Westerly winds are forecast to spread over Aotearoa/New Zealand on Monday once the front moves off the country, which will be noticeably colder than the previous few days.

“Invercargill’s maximum temperature is forecast to drop from 20°C on Saturday to just 11°C on Monday. Also, the snow level is expected to lower to 300 metres in the south of the South Island on Monday, likely affecting the Milford Road,” adds Little.

