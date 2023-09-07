Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Weather Clearing Ahead Of Warm Weekend

Thursday, 7 September 2023, 12:21 pm
Press Release: MetService

A ridge of high pressure is expected to bring fine weather to most places on Friday and Saturday, with MetService also predicting warm daytime temperatures through the weekend. However, temperatures are forecast to take a dive on Monday following the passage of a rain-bearing front.

MetService Meteorologist Peter Little comments, “Clear skies are forecast across much of Aotearoa/New Zealand to start the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure moves onto the country from the Tasman Sea on Friday, then remains near our shores on Saturday. An easterly wind flow will bring some cloud and a few light showers to northern and eastern parts of the North Island.”

Daytime temperatures are forecast to climb into the high teens or early twenties through the weekend, with inland parts of central and southern New Zealand likely to be warmest.

The high shuffles away to the east on Sunday, allowing a cold front to move onto the South Island from the Tasman Sea.

Little says, “A front preceded by moist northerlies is expected to bring showers to northern and western regions on Sunday, then a period of rain to Fiordland and Westland, which could be heavy for a time. The northerly wind flow means warm temperatures will prevail, especially in eastern regions.”

The front then moves north on Monday, bringing a period of rain to all those in the west of the country, and a few showers farther east. The front is followed by a cold and showery westerly flow, dropping temperatures and bringing snow to low levels over southern New Zealand.

Westerly winds are forecast to spread over Aotearoa/New Zealand on Monday once the front moves off the country, which will be noticeably colder than the previous few days.

“Invercargill’s maximum temperature is forecast to drop from 20°C on Saturday to just 11°C on Monday. Also, the snow level is expected to lower to 300 metres in the south of the South Island on Monday, likely affecting the Milford Road,” adds Little.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 