Kei Te Pēhea Te Āhua O Te Rangi/How’s The Weather?

Monday, 11 September 2023, 1:16 pm
Press Release: MetService

‘Kei te ua’/rainy, ‘kei te mahana’/warm, ‘kei te kāpuapua’/cloudy, and of course, ‘kei te paki’/fine are all correct responses to ‘Kei te pēhea te āhua o te rangi?’ this Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, as MetService forecasts a week of typical changeable kōanga/spring conditions – there’s never been a better time to kōrero/talk about the weather!

‘Kei te marangi’/stormy is the best response for Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island on Mane/Monday, with the northward passage of a cold front which has been dousing Te Waipounamu/the South Island.

Heavy Rain Watches for northern Westland, Buller, western Tasman, and the Bryant and Richmond Ranges will expire late this afternoon, and there are no Watches or Warnings currently in place for Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island.

MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor says, “Te Ika-a-Māui/the North Island can expect a wet commute home this evening before the rain clears most places overnight – just in time for the next one.”

“The week ahead is rinse and repeat every day: a rain bearing front, a ridge bringing settled conditions, another front with rain, another ridge. This will be most prevalent in western regions, while those in the east will tend drier and warmer.”

On Tūrei/Tuesday weaker cold fronts sweep a chilly southwesterly change over Aotearoa, with the snow level down to 400 metres in the far south of Te Waipounamu/the South Island. Great news for southern ski fields hoping for spring snowfall/‘kei te pūhuka!’, but motorists in the area will do best to keep up to date with MetService Road Snowfall Warnings – a number of which have already been issued for the alpine roads of Te Waipounamu/the South Island.

A weak ridge on Wenerei/Wednesday clears skies, but also locks in the chillier temperatures right through into Tāite/Thursday morning with a frosty start in eastern regions of both islands. Temperatures look to be around average for the time of the year, with warmer days but cooler nights in general.

“The east will warm up nicely on Tāite/Thursday as yet another front moves onto the west coast of Te Waipounamu - this one with a stronger, colder, southwesterly change than Tūrei/Tuesday - but followed by a stronger ridge to bring a dry end to the working week.” O’Connor details.

Keep up to date with your latest local forecast on www.metservice.com.

