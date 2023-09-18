Farming Leaders Slow To Take On Current Science

“Why has it taken so long for our farming representatives to take a

stance that all policy decisions on ruminant methane emissions need to be based on science? The most up to date science findings should have always been the cornerstone of every aspect of New Zealand’s methane policy. Instead, we jumped on the methane taxing waka for no rational reason heading for an unknown destination”, said Jane Smith, North Otago farmer and Co-Chairperson of the Methane Science Accord.

“I appreciate the release this week of statements and the long hidden

away research that the He Waka Eka Noa group should have released months ago but it shows how misinformed the group have been during their arms race to price and tax biogenic methane emissions and now, how much catching up they need to do to become up to date with current science and factual reality”.



Jane Smith stands by her statement earlier in the year that Beef & Lamb, Dairy NZ and Fed Farmers should be pushing for a public review by the Climate Change Commission of all the latest science in order to analyse the actual contribution of New Zealand’s ruminant methane to global climate change warming, if any.



“If they really are keen to use science to determine their position,

they would be investigating the work of internationally recognised

scientists like Dr Will Happer, Dr Tom Sheahen, Professor William van

Wijngaarden, and our own Dr Jock Allison who have all carried out and

published highly credible work showing ruminant methane’s warming

ability is even more curtailed than has been recognised by the HWEN

group”.



“Unfortunately, after two years of beating around the bush with our

advocacy groups, farmers are having to take the facts to the people

themselves through the Methane Science Accord and supporting

organisations”.



“Those that are signing our Accord understand that getting this right

will not only save the New Zealand taxpayer and our food producing

sector billions of dollars, it will also put a halt to mindless conversion of food producing land to mass pine tree infestation for the

sole purpose of short-term carbon farming” says Jane Smith.



“The Methane Science Accord will continue to demand that current and credible science forms the basis of policies related to methane

emissions”.

