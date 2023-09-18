Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

Farming Leaders Slow To Take On Current Science

Monday, 18 September 2023, 8:29 am
Press Release: FARM

“Why has it taken so long for our farming representatives to take a
stance that all policy decisions on ruminant methane emissions need to be based on science? The most up to date science findings should have always been the cornerstone of every aspect of New Zealand’s methane policy. Instead, we jumped on the methane taxing waka for no rational reason heading for an unknown destination”, said Jane Smith, North Otago farmer and Co-Chairperson of the Methane Science Accord.
“I appreciate the release this week of statements and the long hidden
away research that the He Waka Eka Noa group should have released months ago but it shows how misinformed the group have been during their arms race to price and tax biogenic methane emissions and now, how much catching up they need to do to become up to date with current science and factual reality”.


Jane Smith stands by her statement earlier in the year that Beef & Lamb, Dairy NZ and Fed Farmers should be pushing for a public review by the Climate Change Commission of all the latest science in order to analyse the actual contribution of New Zealand’s ruminant methane to global climate change warming, if any.


“If they really are keen to use science to determine their position,
they would be investigating the work of internationally recognised
scientists like Dr Will Happer, Dr Tom Sheahen, Professor William van
Wijngaarden, and our own Dr Jock Allison who have all carried out and
published highly credible work showing ruminant methane’s warming
ability is even more curtailed than has been recognised by the HWEN
group”.


“Unfortunately, after two years of beating around the bush with our
advocacy groups, farmers are having to take the facts to the people
themselves through the Methane Science Accord and supporting
organisations”.


“Those that are signing our Accord understand that getting this right
will not only save the New Zealand taxpayer and our food producing
sector billions of dollars, it will also put a halt to mindless conversion of food producing land to mass pine tree infestation for the
sole purpose of short-term carbon farming” says Jane Smith.


“The Methane Science Accord will continue to demand that current and credible science forms the basis of policies related to methane
emissions”.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from FARM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now Aoteroa is not working for all working people. Tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet. This leaves hardly any time in the day for people to rest and enjoy time with the people they love,” says Marama Davidson. More


Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More

QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 