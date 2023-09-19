Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Business Headlines | Internet | Science | Scientific Ethics | Technology | Search

 

UK Antarctic Wildlife Researcher Warms To Canterbury

Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 9:50 am
Press Release: Canterbury University

A British scientist who monitors Antarctic penguin populations from space has been sharing his real-world expertise with Kiwi students and academics in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

An Erskine Fellow at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury (UC), Dr Peter Fretwell is one of up to 70 international senior academics who become visiting lecturers at UC each year through UC’s Erskine Programme, which marks its 60th anniversary this year.

Dr Peter Fretwell, who works for the British Antarctic Survey, is an Erskine Fellow at Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha | University of Canterbury this year.

Dr Fretwell works for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) polar research institute and was lead author of a recent study that made global headlines after revealing catastrophic breeding failure for emperor penguins in Antarctica.

He started studying penguin populations remotely after accidentally discovering he could see the location of their colonies on satellite imagery while drawing maps for the BAS. Originally a cartographer, he now heads a new BAS unit called the Wildlife from Space Centre with most of his work focused on remote sensing of animal populations.

Dr Fretwell has been teaching at UC since late July and is enjoying sharing his knowledge with undergraduate students. “It has been really interesting getting the ideas and views of the students and enthusing them with real-life examples of what can sometimes be quite an abstract subject,” he says.

“My teaching experience at home is mainly with postgraduate PhD students at the University of Cambridge, so teaching undergraduates here has been very interesting. UC has some great facilities and infrastructure, and I would certainly recommend it.”

Dr Fretwell applied for the Erskine Fellowship after it was suggested by his long-term collaborator, UC School of Earth and Environment and Gateway Antarctica scientist, Associate Professor Michelle LaRue.

“I have been able to meet so many people and it has opened up many new potential ideas and collaborations,” he says. “I’ve met and had meetings with co-authors and colleagues who I have been collaborating with for over a decade but never met in the flesh and been able to attend two major international conferences.”

Dr Fretwell says the Erskine Fellowship is a great way to bring world experts to Christchurch and give students the opportunity to chat with them and learn from their experiences.

“It is also really good to get a different angle on a subject. Each department often has its strengths, so to be able to bring someone in with a new perspective or expertise can be very enlightening.”

He has also appreciated being able to bring his family with him to Aotearoa New Zealand. “I often spend time away from home on polar fieldwork so it is great to be able to bring them along.”

Dr Fretwell had been to the North Island before but hadn’t visited the South Island until this trip. He has been struck by people’s friendliness and how unpopulated it is compared to his home.

“England is 130,000km2 with 56 million people, and I live in one of the most crowded parts, while South Island is 150,000km2 and has 1.2 million people. Maybe there is a correlation between the less crowded and hectic nature and the politeness of the people.”

The University of Canterbury’s Erskine Programme was established in 1963 thanks to a bequest valued at £250,000 from UC graduate John Angus (Jack) Erskine. It enables about 70 visiting international distinguished academics from business, engineering and science faculties to lecture at UC each year.

By the end of 2023, UC will have hosted 2118 Visiting Erskine Fellows and over 500 UC staff members will have received Erskine grants to travel to overseas institutions.

UC Tumu Tuarua Akoranga Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Catherine Moran says Erskine Fellowships have been enriching teaching at the University for the last 60 years.

“It really is invaluable and has contributed so much to the quality and diversity of our teaching at UC. We are very proud to have this amazing resource that connects us with people and expertise from around the world.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Canterbury University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now Aoteroa is not working for all working people. Tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet. This leaves hardly any time in the day for people to rest and enjoy time with the people they love,” says Marama Davidson. More


Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More

QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 