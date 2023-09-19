Endangered Black Sea Turtle, 'Waewae Toru' Arrives For Rehabilitation

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium has welcomed an Endangered black sea turtle. This sub species of green turtle, frequents the waters of Costa Rica and the Galapagos Islands, so is a very long way from home. Missing its front right flipper, the turtle has been affectionately named ‘Waewae Toru’, which translates to ‘Three Foot’.

Waewae Toru was found stranded on Saturday 19 August at Dargaville’s, Omamari Beach before being taken into care of Department of Conservation’s (DOC) Kauri Coast office. It was then transported to Auckland Zoo’s vet hospital, the New Zealand Centre for Conservation Medicine (NZCCM) for triage and veterinary assessment where the Zoo’s veterinary team commenced treatment for a severe respiratory infection, diagnosed by a combination of blood testing, X-rays and bronchoscopy.

A comprehensive care plan has been implemented and Auckland Zoo’s veterinary team will be regularly rechecking Waewae Toru, working closely with our team at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s in hope that Waewae Toru recovers.

As part of the care plan, the turtle will receive carefully proportioned meals to support growth and will be closely monitored to track its progress with the goal of release back into the wild.

Mitchell Thorburn, Aquarist at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s said "Waewae Toru’s prognosis remains guarded. Being early days, the animal is undergoing mandatory quarantine and critical care. The arrival of this turtle showcases the importance of SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s collaboration with Auckland Zoo and DOC, as well as the unwavering commitment to the rescue and rehabilitation of these ancient marine reptiles.

“We are immensely proud to be the only facility in New Zealand to offer rehabilitation of marine turtles."

The rescue, rehabilitation, and release of sick and injured marine turtles in New Zealand is a collaborative effort from Team Turtle, which includes SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s, the Department of Conservation and Auckland Zoo with iwi engagement. Team Turtle urges people to report injured or stranded turtles to the DOC emergency hotline on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).

